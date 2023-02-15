Why Anubhav Singh Bassi’s parents don't feel his Bollywood debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a big deal | Exclusive

Anubhav Singh Bassi with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Having made a career and a name in the world of stand-up comedy, Anubhav Singh Bassi will soon be making his Bollywood debut. The comedian will be seen playing Ranbir Kapoor’s friend in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. And while for many, this would be a thrilling moment, Bassi says his parents are a bit nonchalant about it.

Speaking with DNA, Bassi talks about his family’s reaction to his film debut, “My parents and I are very similar in that regard. They saw me going for movie shoots and all. But we all feel that I got all this due to stand up. I began with YouTube. They don’t see it as something huge, to be honest. I went on The Kapil Sharma Show because of my stand up as well. So, they see it is an extension of stand up.”

Being the proverbial outsider, Bassi says he made it to the film solely on his stand-up routines. “I am grateful that Luv sir found me from here and I was able to have this experience as well,” he says. That is why he emphasizes that a potential film career does not mean he will relegate comedy to second fiddle.

He says, “I can’t leave comedy. It will always be my priority. It is water for me. I will experiment with different cuisines in entertainment but water will always be essential. My shows will continue but it’s just that I will have to manage time differently now. But comedy will continue because I can’t survive without that.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor (also in his acting debut). The film is set to release in theatres on March 8 around Holi.