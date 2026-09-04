Why Akshaye Khanna slapped Aamir Khan 17 times during Dil Chahta Hai shoot?

At the Dil Chahta Hai cast-and-makers reunion, Aamir Khan revealed that Akshaye Khanna slapped him 17 times while filming a crucial scene. Farhan Akhtar recalled that Aamir insisted on repeated takes to get into character, leaving his face swollen but making the sequence more intense.

Twenty-five years after Dil Chahta Hai became a defining film about friendship and growing up, Aamir Khan has revealed just how intense it was to shoot one of the film's most memorable scenes. During a recent reunion of the cast and makers, Aamir shared that Akshaye Khanna slapped him 17 times while filming a crucial sequence. Speaking to Yuvaa, Aamir recalled the scene after Saif Ali Khan asked, "Was it a real slap?" Director Farhan Akhtar confirmed that it was, explaining how he had deliberately used an element of surprise while filming the sequence.

Farhan said, "Yes, it was. I told Aamir that he is really going to slap you, and Aamir said 'cool.' But I told Akshaye that he is expecting it at the end of this line, so do it while he is saying the line – that way there's an element of surprise. It's filmmaking, it happens sometimes. That happened. Then Aamir said, let it happen because it's bringing me into a frame of mind which is helping me. He kept insisting on being slapped again and again."

Aamir further explained why the real slap worked for the scene, saying, "It works, you know. Even the angle. When you actually slap someone, it works." Farhan also remembered the physical impact of repeatedly filming the sequence. "By the time we finished, I remember he had a full mark on his face. It was almost swollen on one side," he said.

Farhan also explained why the scene stopped at a slap instead of escalating into a more violent confrontation. "I think between friends, when a friend slaps another friend, it’s a massive happening, so I don't think you need to push it any further than that. I mean, between friends, a slap is more than enough. It doesn't need to be more," the actor-filmmaker said.

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai marked Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The film starred Aamir as Akash Malhotra, Saif as Sameer Mulchandani and Akshaye as Siddharth 'Sid' Sinha. Its story of three friends navigating adulthood, love and changing relationships continues to resonate with audiences across generations.



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