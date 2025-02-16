DJ Aqeel has shared inside details from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's sangeet, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sangeet, and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Famous Indian DJ and composer DJ Aqeel has performed at the wedding functions of multiple Bollywood couples. In his latest interview, he revealed the details of the sangeet ceremonies of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Talking to the famous YouTube Siddharth Kannan, DJ Aqeel said, "Saif and Kareena’s sangeet ceremony was very intimate, with only a few people at the Taj. Abhishek’s was at his house in Juhu — it was a crazy party. Both were fun. They are all my friends; I grew up with these guys. So, there was a sense of comfort in knowing the entire crowd. It wasn’t like a stranger came in and performed. Most of them even attended my wedding too."

DJ Aqeel further shared that Saif and Kareena's sangeet was an intimate one with just 80 people in attendance, consisting of their family members and close friends. "They both hit the dance floor. It was amazing. Abhishek and Aishwarya’s was a much bigger party; the whole world was there", he added.

Talking about his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, DJ Aqeel stated, "The baraat had 13 stages and I was on one of them. It was good fun. It was like a non-stop four-and-a-half to five-hour marathon with all the artistes; you name them, they were there." When he was asked why he wasn't seen in the viral wedding photos on social media, he concluded, "I had signed an NDA stating that if I posted anything on social media, they would sue me."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in 2007, while Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot with each other in 2013. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a six-day grand affair in Mumbai in July 2024 with the pre-wedding festivities taking place in Jamnagar in March 2024 and on a four-day cruise in Italy and France in May 2024.