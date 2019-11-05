'Whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!': Anushka pens note on meeting a family with Virat in Bhutan

Virat Kohli has taken a break from cricket matches to ring in his birthday with wife and actor Anushka Sharma. The cute couple has headed to Bhutan for a short vacation and is having the best time with the beautiful and serene nature. Anushka has been sharing several photos and videos on her Instagram page of stream, mountains, farm animals and more. Now finally, she shared a series of photos with a note.

In the photos, Virat and Anushka are seen spending time with a family in the mountains. She also fed a calf and posed with Virat against the backdrop of beautiful mountains. The actor started by writing, "Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went into the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!"

She added, "Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple & pure human connection. It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners (plus our guide) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then I don't know what is. A memory we will cherish forever."

It's Virat's birthday today and the Indian skipper has turned 31.