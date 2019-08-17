WHOAAA! Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' has already earned a whopping Rs 320 crore even before its theatrical release

Trending#

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' has already earned a whopping Rs 320 crore even before its theatrical release

Prabahs and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is yet to release in theatres. The movie will hit the silver screens on August 30 but it has apparently raked in a sum of Rs 320 crore already...


Still from the film

, File Photo

Prachita Pandey

DNA webdesk

Aug 17, 2019

Fans of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are waiting anxiously for their upcoming release Saaho. With the film's trailer being dropped recently, the excitement to watch the film on silver screens has only multiplied manifold. 

While Saaho has been grabbing the eyeballs for being mounted on a massive budget between Rs 250 - Rs 350 crore recent reports suggest that the movie has already managed to earn a whopping sum of Rs 320 crore even before its theatrical release. A report on an entertainment portal suggests that the satellite rights of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer action entertainer have been sold for Rs 320 crore. 

That's just about the satellite rights of Saaho. Apart from that, the makers still have to sell the OTT platform rights of the film as well. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation on reports of the satellite rights of Saaho being sold for Rs 320 crore, from the makers. 

If the grapevine is to be believed, then Saaho is likely to turn out quite profitable for its makers especially because the fans of Telugu films are anticipating its release quite excitedly. The movie which has been written and directed by Sujeeth is slated to hit the theatres on August 30. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay among others.

