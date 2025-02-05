Originally from Delhi, this actress completed her graduation in English from Delhi University before venturing into films.

Many Bollywood actors don’t come from film families and often have different dreams before entering the industry. Over time, they manage to carve a niche for themselves.

One such actress is Raashii Khanna, who made her debut in 2013. Originally from Delhi, Raashii completed her graduation in English from Delhi University before venturing into films.

Raashii Khanna once shared in an interview that she never dreamed of joining the film industry. Instead, her original ambition was to become an IAS officer. "I was good in my studies. Initially, I wanted to become a singer but in college, I decided to go into administrative services. I wanted to prepare for IAS and become an officer but my luck took me to films. I never dreamt of becoming a model or an actress," she said.

Raashii Khanna started her journey in the world of modelling during her college years while working as a copywriter. She made her film debut in 2013 with Madras Cafe, starring alongside John Abraham.

Raashii Khanna made her debut in South Indian cinema with the film Oohalu Gusagusalade. While she gained more fame in the South than in Bollywood, her recent role in Yodha, alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, has certainly boosted her popularity in the Hindi film industry.

Raashii Khanna reportedly charges around Rs 1 crore per film, and her net worth is estimated to be over Rs 66 crore. Raashii Khanna has several Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films lined up, all of which are set to be released later this year or early next year.