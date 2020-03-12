Who wore it better? Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora don similar athleisure sets

Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora were seen wearing similar athleisure outfits by Reebok X Victoria Beckham.

It's a common phenomenon to see Bollywood celebrities wearing similar outfits on different occasions. The fashion police turn into a keen observer and also give their critical analysis on who wore it better. It's time for two hot and happening celebrities to come under the radar of fashion police as they are seen wearing similar attire. Yes, we are talking about Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora. Both of them on the same day were seen in similar athleisure sets.

A while back, Katrina took to her Instagram page and shared a photo wearing nude hued gym wear and posing in the sexiest way. The attire has a sports bra with a sheer neckline with matching tights. Katrina donned messy hair look and sat while posing for the snap. She captioned the post stating, "Takin’ it to the streets Effortless streetwear with optimum performance functionality | The new Reebok x @victoriabeckham capsule collection launching on the 13th of March at select Reebok stores & www.shop4reebok.com @reebokindia

#ReebokXVictoriaBeckham #SportTheUnexpected"

Check it out below:

Soon after that, Malaika was clicked while making her way towards her workout session and donning the similar outfit. She completed her look with oversized reflective sunglasses and white sliders. She styled her hair in a simple bun.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in which she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. The actor will be seen playing the role of a doctor in the film. The cop-based action film is releasing on March 24, 2020.