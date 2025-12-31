Who was Second Lt Arun Khetarpal? Agastya Nanda's inspiration for Ikkis, 21-year-old Param Vir Chakra hero, destroyed 10 tanks in...

The 4th-generation soldier, Arun Khetarpal, is the youngest Param Vir Chakra Recipient. During the 1971 Battle of Basantar, he destroyed 10 enemy tanks.

Andhadhun and Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan is geared up for his upcoming directorial, the war drama Ikkis. Headlined by Agastya Nanda, he plays the brave Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the war hero of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Along with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, the movie also marks the last on-screen appearance of the late Dharmendra. Even Jaideep Ahlawat stars in a key role. Ikkis was earlier scheduled for December 25, 2025, but was shifted to January 1, 2026, to avoid the Dhurandhar wave. Let's take a look at the life story of Arun Khetarpal.

The youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient

Arun was a young officer in the Indian Army who commanded a tank. He is the youngest person to be awarded India’s highest military decoration for valour- Param Vir Chakra (PVC) posthumously. Arun was only 21 years old when he made the supreme sacrifice during the Battle of Basantar on December 16, 1971. In this battle, he destroyed several enemy tanks before he was killed at the age of 21.

Arun Khetarpal: The 4th-generation soldier

The Khetarpals were born to serve the nation. Military service was a deep-rooted family tradition for Khetarpal. He was a fourth-generation soldier: His great-grandfather served in the Sikh Army and fought against the British. His grandfather served in the British Army during World War I. Arun's father, Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, also served in the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers.

Arun Khetarpal: The 'Tank Ace'

Arun was commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse only six months before the war. During the Battle of Basantar, Arun destroyed 10 enemy tanks personally or through his troop. He earned the reputation of a 'tank ace'.

The final words of Arun Khetrapal

During the fierce battle, Arun's Centurion tank 'Famagusta' caught fire after being hit. When his superior officer ordered him to abandon the burning tank over the radio, Khetarpal famously replied: "No, Sir, I will not abandon my tank. My main gun is still working, and I will get these bastards." The same line is used in the film as well.