Who was Sanchita Ugale? 22 year old actress, passed away due to suicide, was part of this Rs 800 crore blockbuster with Vicky Kaushal

Young, talented actress Sanchita Ugale was found dead in her Nallasopara home. Initial police investigation suspects suicide (Trigger warning: The following article has a mention of self-harm).

Actress Sanchita Ugale, best known for her performance in Kumkum Bhagya, has passed away. She was 22. As IANS reported, the actress was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara. The police have confirmed that it appears to be a case of suicide. However, further investigation is currently underway. She allegedly hanged herself with her own saree. Sanchita was found dead by suicide at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building, Aachole Village, in Nalasopara East. The incident took place on June 14 between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm.

Sachita locked herself in before her final moments

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree. After being alerted, family members and locals rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after being informed and conducted an inquest report before sending the body for post-mortem examination. Officials have stated that a detailed investigation is being conducted from all possible angles. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father, Machhindra Ugale, Aachole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15. Police said that the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be determined, and further investigation is in progress.

Popular work of Sacnchita Ugale

Sanchita Ugale started her acting journey with television and later established herself in the film industry. Sanchita gained popularity by playing Diya Tandon in the popular Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

She also appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya as Ruchita Jaitley. She later played the lead role of Sukoon in the Dangal TV show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, opposite Sorab Bedi.

Sanchita Ugale was part of the Rs 800 crore blockbuster

After gaining popularity on television, Sanchita featured in films and OTT projects, including Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. She was also a part of Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster, Chhaava. In the Rs 800 crore-grosser, Sanchita portrayed the younger version of Tara Rani.

(With inputs from IANS)