Who was Ramakant Dayama? Chak De India actor dies at 69, daughter Yashaswini Dayama also worked with Shah Rukh Khan

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India, and his daughter Yashaswini Dayama has worked with King Khan in Dear Zindagi.

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama has passed away on May 26, 2026, at the age of 69 after a prolonged illness. A versatile performer across films, television, theatre, and digital platforms, Dayama was admired for bringing remarkable authenticity and emotional nuance to his character roles. Over the years, he earned recognition for his performances in films Chak De! India, Paa, and Crew, and OTT web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Farzi.

The news of Dayama's demise was shared by actress and close friend Shubhangi Latkar through an emotional social media tribute. In her heartfelt note, Latkar described the late actor as "a truly beautiful soul" and someone she deeply admired both personally and professionally. "Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul and I am simply speechless," she wrote, adding, "Ramakant Dayama was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected."

Recalling his personality and artistic spirit, she added, "Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning." Latkar also reflected on Dayama's resilience during his prolonged health struggles as she shared, "He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known. Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping."

The actor further revealed that the two had been planning to collaborate again on a Hindi play and a stage presentation of poetry. "We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, 'Let me get well soon.' We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished," she wrote.

Concluding her tribute, Latkar wrote, "Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace."

Ramakant Dayama's daughter Yashaswini Dayama is also a prolific actress. Just like her father shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India, she too has worked with King Khan in Dear Zindagi. She has also given acclaimed performances in Delhi Crime, Bandish Bandits, Made In Heaven, and Adulting. The father-daughter duo often shared fun reels on their Instagram.

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