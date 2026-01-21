Border 2: Who was Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon? Diljit Dosanjh portrays him in Sunny Deol-led war drama, only Indian Air Force officer to be honoured with Param Vir Chakra

Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only IAF officer to receive the Param Vir Chakra, displayed unmatched bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Diljit Dosanjh plays him in Border 2, that also features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The war drama releases on January 23.

Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon occupies a unique and immortal place in India’s military history. He remains the only officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to have been awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the country's highest wartime gallantry honour. His unmatched courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war continues to inspire generations, more than five decades after his supreme sacrifice.

Born on July 17, 1945, in Issewal village near Ludhiana, Punjab, Sekhon joined the Indian Air Force in June 1967 after training at the National Defence Academy and Air Force Academy. He was commissioned into the elite No. 18 Squadron, called "The Flying Bullets,” and flew the Folland Gnat, a lightweight but agile fighter aircraft known for close-combat dogfights.

Sekhon’s moment of destiny came on December 14, 1971, during the India-Pakistan war of 1971 when the Pakistan Air Force launched a surprise aerial attack on Srinagar Air Base. With most Indian aircraft grounded and the base under heavy bombardment, Sekhon took off alone under intense enemy fire to intercept six Pakistani F-86 Sabre jets.

Despite being vastly outnumbered, he engaged the enemy head-on, shooting down two aircraft and forcing the remaining jets to retreat, thereby saving the airfield from severe damage. His aircraft was eventually hit, and the 26-year-old pilot laid down his life in combat. For his extraordinary bravery, exceptional flying skill and indomitable spirit, Sekhon was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2

Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon's heroic story will now reach a new generation through cinema. In the much-anticipated war epic Border 2, Diljit Dosanjh will portray the legendary IAF officer. The film is a spiritual sequel to the iconic 1997 blockbuster Border and aims to showcase real-life stories of courage from India's armed forces, blending emotional depth with large-scale action.

Apart from Diljit, Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in the leading roles. Their characters are also inspired from 1971 Indo-Pak war heroes with Dhawan portraying another Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. The Anurag Singh directorial releases in cinemas on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day 2026 festivities.

