Who was Kumod Raney? Salman Khan breaks down at family friend's funeral; Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan also spotted

Salman Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Amrita Arora, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor attended Kumod Raney's funeral. Here's everything you need to know about the late entreprenuer, who shared a deep relationship with the Khan family.

Salman Khan and several members of his family were seen in Mumbai on Tuesday as they gathered to bid a final farewell to close family friend, Kumod Raney. An emotional Salman was photographed at the funeral, while his mother Salma Khan and stepmother Helen also arrived to pay their last respects. The gathering was also attended by Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan, and Sohail and Seema Sajdeh’s son Nirvaan Khan. Seema Sajdeh was also present. Joining the Khan family were Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak, and mother Joyce Arora. Amrita's sister Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, shares longstanding ties with the family. Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and producer Nikhil Dwivedi were among the others who attended the funeral.

Who was Kumod Raney?

Kumod Raney was a well-known entrepreneur and the founder of Reign Beauty Bar in Dubai. She was widely recognised for her contributions to the beauty and wellness industry and had built a successful reputation through her work. Beyond her professional achievements, Rane shared a deep and longstanding bond with the Khan family. A close family friend for many years, she was known to have maintained a relationship rooted in mutual affection, respect and unwavering support, making her loss a deeply personal one for the family.

Sheeba Iqbal's tribute to Kumod Raney

Makeup artist Sheeba Iqbal shared an emotional tribute to Kumod Raney. Sharing an emotional photo with Kumod on her Instagram, Sheeba wrote, "Today, I remember my dear boss Madam Kumod Raney with deep respect and gratitude. You were more than a boss to me. You were a kind leader, a mentor, and someone who always encouraged and supported those around you. I learned so much from working with you, not only about my profession but also about dedication, professionalism, and kindness. Your guidance helped shape my career, and your trust gave me confidence in my work. The memories of your kindness and support will always stay with me. Though you are no longer with us, your impact on our lives remains. May your soul rest in peace, and may God grant you the highest place in heaven."

READ | Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ranveer Singh's sequel makes blockbuster debut on OTT, draws 50 million viewers on JioHotstar