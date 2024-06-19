Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Karsandas Mulji? Journalist praised by PM Modi; Aamir Khan's son plays him in Maharaj, film is blocked by court

PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar, takes tour of Nalanda Mahaviharam ruins

Shraddha Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Rahul Mody with mushy post on Instagram: 'Dil rakhle...'

Meet actress who began as extra, became superstar at 11, was sexually harassed by bodyguard, quit acting in teens for...

Bajaj CNG bike to break cover on July 5, likely to be named…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was Karsandas Mulji? Journalist praised by PM Modi; Aamir Khan's son plays him in Maharaj, film is blocked by court

Shraddha Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Rahul Mody with mushy post on Instagram: 'Dil rakhle...'

Meet actress who began as extra, became superstar at 11, was sexually harassed by bodyguard, quit acting in teens for...

8 astounding images of space shared by NASA

 5 foods that may help prevent clogged arteries

AI imagines Bridgerton characters attending Indian wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

Odisha: Violent Clashes Erupt In Balasore Over Communal Unrest, 7 Injured, Section 144 Enforced

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

Who was Karsandas Mulji? Journalist praised by PM Modi; Aamir Khan's son plays him in Maharaj, film is blocked by court

Shraddha Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Rahul Mody with mushy post on Instagram: 'Dil rakhle...'

Meet actress who began as extra, became superstar at 11, was sexually harassed by bodyguard, quit acting in teens for...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Who was Karsandas Mulji? Journalist praised by PM Modi; Aamir Khan's son plays him in Maharaj, film is blocked by court

Karsandas Mulji was a journalist who took on the Pushtimarg sect in a legal case, which even earned PM Modi's praise. His biopic Maharaj stars Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Who was Karsandas Mulji? Journalist praised by PM Modi; Aamir Khan's son plays him in Maharaj, film is blocked by court
Karsandas Mulji is played by Junaid Khan in Maharaj
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Last Friday, Netflix snuck up the release of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s debut film Maharaj. The film was releasing on the platform without any promotion. There was no trailer, no teaser, no interviews, just an announcement poster. But just before the release, the film was blocked by the Gujarat High Court after protests from Hindu outfits. The film’s controversy aside, it is inspired by a real case from over 160 years ago – the Maharaj Libel Case, considered one of the most important in Indian legal history. Junaid plays a character based on Karsandas Mulji, a pioneering activist and journalist.

Who was Karsandas Mulji, a journalist praised by PM Narendra Modi

Born in 1832 in Gujarat, Karsandas Mulji was in a merchant family. As a youngster, he visited London as part of his family’s business before moving to Bombay in the 1850s. There, he began writing for Rast Goftar and Stribodh magazines. But since these were limited to Parsi readers, Mulji founded a Gujarati weekly named Satyaprakash with the help of Mangalbhai Naththubhai. A progressive thinker, Mulji attacked social, religious customs and practices, apart from addressing issues like female education and excessive spending in weddings.

In 2010, Narendra Modi, in his capacity of Gujarat CM then, had praised Mulji. “Social reformist and journalist Karsandas Mulji's newspaper too was titled Satya-Prakash. Gujarat has accepted the path of truth as its weapon to fight all forms of injustice, neglect and against those who try to defame us. Saanch ne ave na Aanch, Satya Chhapre Chadi ne Pokarshe, Satya No Jay (There is no ignominy in speaking the truth. Truth will out. Truth triumphs),” PM Modi had said in his Independence Day address in 2010.

Karsandas Mulji’s fight against the Pushtimarg sect

In 1861, Mulji wrote an article titled Hinduo No Asli Dharam Ane Atyar Na Pakhandi Mato (lit. 'The True/Original Religion of the Hindus and the Present Hypocritical/phoney Opinions'). The article questioned the values of the Pushtimarg sect, also known as the Vallabhacharya Sampradaya. He alleged that the sect’s chief Jadunathji Maharaj coerced followers into offering their wives to him for sexual relations. The sect and the Maharaj filed a libel (defamation) case against Mulji and his newspaper in the Bombay High Court. The case became a national sensation and came to be known as the Maharaj Libel Case. After hearing testimonies of 64 witnesses over six weeks, the court rules in Mulji’s favour, saying that he was only doing his duty as a journalist and had exposed the misdeeds of the religious leader.

Mulji was hailed as a reformer by the press and his fight was praised by liberals as well, with many calling him the ‘Indian Luther’ in reference to the Christian reformer Martin Luther. By 1862, Mulji had left journalism after shutting down Satyaprakash. In 1874, he was appointed as an administrator of a princely state in Kathiawar. He died there the following year at the age of 43.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who lacked basic amenities in childhood, is richest IITian, now lives in US, his net worth is Rs...

Meet Iqbal Ratansi, Sonakshi Sinha's to-be father-in-law, who gave loan to Salman Khan, his business is..

Who is Ratan Khatri from Chandu Champion? Matka King who earned lakhs per day in 70s, now getting own biopic starring...

This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's haldi ceremony to be held on June 20; Venue, guest list and more revealed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement