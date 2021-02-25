Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi? Know about woman Alia Bhatt plays in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

It created a lot of buzz when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt announced that they were collaborating for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', a biographical drama on the life of the famous brothel owner and matriarch.

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt gave a gift to her fans as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday by sharing the teaser for the much-awaited film. Alia also shared a brand new poster for the film. In the photo, Alia is seen in green ethnic attire with long braided hair and a veil placed on her head. She is seen keeping her legs on a chair and giving an intense look with a minimal smile.

However, there isn't much known about the woman behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali's inspiration for the film which is based on a book written by Hussain Zaidi titled 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Gangubai was a resident of Kathiawad in Gujarat, due to which she was called Gangubai Kathiawadi but her real name was Ganga Harjivandas Kathiawadi. At the age of 16, she fell in love with her father's accountant and fled to Mumbai after marrying him. Gangubai who always wanted to become an actress and was a big fan of the likes Asha Parekh and Hema Malini couldn't fulfill her dreams as her husband cheated on her and sold her to a brothel for Rs. 500.

According to Hussain's book, a member of mafia don Karim Lala's gang, raped Gangubai after which she met Karim Lala, demanded justice, and tied him a rakhi, making him her brother. Being the sister of Karim Lala, the power soon fell into the hands of Gangubai who went on to become one of the most successful female dons. Besides, she also ran a sex racket in the Hera Mandi red light area in Mumbai. Gangubai was an ardent supporter of her fellow females in the business and it is said that she never kept any girl in her brothel without their consent.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has left no stone unturned in getting into the skin of her character. She learned Hindi and Marathi cuss words too. Gangubai Katiawadi is slated to release on July 30, 2021.