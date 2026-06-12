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Who was Dinyar Tirandaz? Nukkad, Zabaan Sambhal Ke actor dies at 69, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

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Who was Dinyar Tirandaz? Nukkad, Zabaan Sambhal Ke actor dies at 69, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Dinyar Tirandaz earned a reputation as one of the industry's most dependable character actors, known for bringing warmth, humour, and authenticity to every role he played. His most famous roles came in Nukkad, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Byomkesh Bakshi, Hello Brother, and Chalte Chalte.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 08:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Who was Dinyar Tirandaz? Nukkad, Zabaan Sambhal Ke actor dies at 69, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan
Dinyar Tirandaz passes away at 69
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Veteran actor Dinyar Tirandaz, known for his work across television and films, passed away in Mumbai on June 11, 2026, at the age of 69. Widely recognized for his comic timing and his portrayals of Parsi characters, he remained a familiar presence for audiences across generations. News of his death surfaced on social media on Thursday, following which condolences poured in from colleagues, fans, and members of the film fraternity.

The late actor earned a reputation as one of the industry's most dependable character actors, known for bringing warmth, humour, and authenticity to every role he played. While he seldom appeared in lead parts, his distinctive screen presence and natural comic timing made him instantly recognisable to audiences.

Tirandaz made his acting debut in the 1984 film Duniya and gradually built a presence across multiple entertainment mediums over the years. On television, he appeared in acclaimed shows such as Nukkad and Byomkesh Bakshi, earning praise for his versatility and understated performances. 

However, it was his role as Mr. Keki Daruwala in the popular sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke that proved to be the defining highlight of his career. The quirky, endearing character became one of the most memorable Parsi representations on Indian television and continues to be fondly recalled by audiences.

Alongside his television career, Dinyar Tirandaz also featured in several Hindi films over the years. His film credits include Salman Khan's Hello Brother and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Aamir Khan's Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and othes including Daraar, Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal, Albela, Rajaji, and Kyaa Kool Hai Hum. His final known screen appearance came in the 2017 Gujarati family drama Wass...up! Zindagi.

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Who was Dinyar Tirandaz? Nukkad, Zabaan Sambhal Ke actor dies at 69, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan
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