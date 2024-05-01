Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? 37-year-old war hero of 2020 Galwan valley clash and inspiration behind Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan

Here's everything you need to know Colonel Santosh Babu, who has inspired Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, the Apoorva Lakhia directorial will release in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu was a serving officer of the Indian Army whose death during the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 marked one of the most serious military confrontations between India and China in decades. He was 37 years old at the time and commanded the 16 Bihar Regiment, which was deployed in eastern Ladakh amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Salman Khan will be portraying a character inspired from him in his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan.

Born on February 13, 1983, in Suryapet, Telangana, Santosh Babu joined the Indian Army after training at the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. Commissioned in 2004, his service record included counter-insurgency postings in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Rashtriya Rifles, a United Nations peacekeeping assignment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and operational roles in challenging terrain. He took charge of the 16 Bihar Regiment in December 2019, just months before the Ladakh standoff escalated.

On the night of June 15, 2020, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, following a dispute over disengagement at a patrol point. In line with existing border agreements, firearms were not used, and the confrontation involved close-quarters combat. Unarmed soldiers on both sides engaged in fierce hand-to-hand combat, using improvised weapons such as clubs and stones in the high-altitude desert.

Colonel Santosh Babu sustained severe injuries during the clash and was killed in action, along with 19 other Indian soldiers. In recognition of his actions during the incident, Colonel Santosh Babu was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry award, in 2021.

Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, but is not Colonel Babu's biopic. A source close to the production told Hindustan Times, "Salman Khan’s Galwan is not a biopic on Colonel Santosh Babu. The film is based on the true events of the Galwan Valley clash. Known for conveying strong messages of humanity through his films, Salman Khan is expected to present a powerful human angle in the film’s climax." The Apoorva Lakhia directorial will release in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

