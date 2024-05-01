FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? 37-year-old war hero of 2020 Galwan valley clash and inspiration behind Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan

Ikkis first review out: Agastya Nanda-starrer is 'heartfelt', Dharmendra 'breaks your heart', Jaideep Ahlawat surprises in Sriram Raghavan film

OpenAI announces its most ‘stressful job’ for Rs 4,98,29,010, CEO Sam Altman searches for candidate to deal with...: ‘We are entering a world...’

Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi says 'pure comedy' films are not being made in Bollywood: 'Chupke Chupke, Padosan are...'

India overtakes Japan, set to surpass Germany to become third-largest economy by...

DNA TV Show: Which country will witness a coup in 2026?

Dhurandhar box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film stays steady; crosses Rs 750 crore-mark in India

Shaheen Shah Afridi's stint with BBL comes to an end, set to return to Pakistan due to..

Deepti Sharma shatters major T20I world record in IND vs SL match, becomes first-ever cricketer to..

Gig workers of Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart on strike on New Year’s Eve, union leader reveals 5 key demands

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? 37-year-old war hero of 2020 Galwan valley clash and inspiration behind Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan

Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? Inspiration behind Salman's Battle of Galwan

Ikkis first review out: Agastya Nanda-starrer is 'heartfelt', Dharmendra 'breaks your heart', Jaideep Ahlawat surprises in Sriram Raghavan film

Ikkis first review out: Agastya Nanda-starrer war drama is 'heartfelt' film

OpenAI announces its most ‘stressful job’ for Rs 4,98,29,010, CEO Sam Altman searches for candidate to deal with...: ‘We are entering a world...’

OpenAI announces its most ‘stressful job’, CEO Sam Altman searches for candidate

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? 37-year-old war hero of 2020 Galwan valley clash and inspiration behind Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan

Here's everything you need to know Colonel Santosh Babu, who has inspired Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, the Apoorva Lakhia directorial will release in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 01:24 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? 37-year-old war hero of 2020 Galwan valley clash and inspiration behind Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan
Colonel Santosh Babu and Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu was a serving officer of the Indian Army whose death during the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 marked one of the most serious military confrontations between India and China in decades. He was 37 years old at the time and commanded the 16 Bihar Regiment, which was deployed in eastern Ladakh amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Salman Khan will be portraying a character inspired from him in his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan.

    Born on February 13, 1983, in Suryapet, Telangana, Santosh Babu joined the Indian Army after training at the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. Commissioned in 2004, his service record included counter-insurgency postings in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Rashtriya Rifles, a United Nations peacekeeping assignment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and operational roles in challenging terrain. He took charge of the 16 Bihar Regiment in December 2019, just months before the Ladakh standoff escalated.

    On the night of June 15, 2020, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, following a dispute over disengagement at a patrol point. In line with existing border agreements, firearms were not used, and the confrontation involved close-quarters combat. Unarmed soldiers on both sides engaged in fierce hand-to-hand combat, using improvised weapons such as clubs and stones in the high-altitude desert. 

    Colonel Santosh Babu sustained severe injuries during the clash and was killed in action, along with 19 other Indian soldiers. In recognition of his actions during the incident, Colonel Santosh Babu was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry award, in 2021.

    Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, but is not Colonel Babu's biopic. A source close to the production told Hindustan Times, "Salman Khan’s Galwan is not a biopic on Colonel Santosh Babu. The film is based on the true events of the Galwan Valley clash. Known for conveying strong messages of humanity through his films, Salman Khan is expected to present a powerful human angle in the film’s climax." The Apoorva Lakhia directorial will release in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

    READ | Tara Sutaria exposes paid PR to 'ruin her relationship' with Veer Pahariya, netizens say 'Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani stooped so low'

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? 37-year-old war hero of 2020 Galwan valley clash and inspiration behind Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan
    Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? Inspiration behind Salman's Battle of Galwan
    Ikkis first review out: Agastya Nanda-starrer is 'heartfelt', Dharmendra 'breaks your heart', Jaideep Ahlawat surprises in Sriram Raghavan film
    Ikkis first review out: Agastya Nanda-starrer war drama is 'heartfelt' film
    OpenAI announces its most ‘stressful job’ for Rs 4,98,29,010, CEO Sam Altman searches for candidate to deal with...: ‘We are entering a world...’
    OpenAI announces its most ‘stressful job’, CEO Sam Altman searches for candidate
    Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi says 'pure comedy' films are not being made in Bollywood: 'Chupke Chupke, Padosan are...'
    Rakesh Bedi says 'pure comedy' films are not being made in Bollywood
    India overtakes Japan, set to surpass Germany to become third-largest economy by...
    India overtakes Japan, to surpass Germany as 3rd largest economy
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
    Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
    Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
    Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
    Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
    Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
    Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more
    Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her
    5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
    Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement