HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Who was Anil Arora, Malaika Arora's father who died by suicide? Merchant Navy officer from border town, lived in...

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora passed away on Wednesday morning. Police have called the death a suicide as investigations are underway

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 01:19 PM IST

Who was Anil Arora, Malaika Arora's father who died by suicide? Merchant Navy officer from border town, lived in...
Malaika Arora with dad Anil Arora
TRENDING NOW

Tragic news came out of Mumbai on Wednesday morning as actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s father Anil Arora passed away. As per Mumbai Police, Arora died by suicide, reportedly jumping off the terrace of his midrise apartment in Bandra. The news has shaken Bollywood even as no cause or suicide note has been discovered so far.

Who was Anil Arora?

Little is known about Anil Arora’s early life. He was born sometime around 1950 in the border town of Fazilka in Punjab. A Punjabi by ethnicity, Arora grew up in Fazilka before eventually moving out of the town in his 20s. He worked in the Merchant Navy for the next several years, a job that took him around the world. In the early 70s, he married Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Catholic woman. Together, they had two girls – Malaika and Amita.

Anil Arora’s hospitalisation in 2023

While Anil Arora largely kept a low profile, last year, he made the news when he was hospitalised in Mumbai. While the Arora family did not speak about the cause of his illness, he was hospitalised for a couple of days before being discharged.

Anil Arora’s suicide

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police issued a statement that Mumbai Police has said that Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace of a Bandra building, adding that a police team is present at the spot. The police added that investigation is underway but there is no information about the cause of the suicide. As per reports, no suicide not has been found yet. Malaika’s ex husband Arbaaz Khan was spotted outside her house some time later.

This is a developing story...

Advertisement