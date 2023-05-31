Search icon
Who was Amarjot Kaur, Amar Singh Chamkila’s second wife, played by Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali’s film

Here's all you need to know about Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila's second wife Amarjot Kaur who was also a female vocalist.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Recently, the teaser of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila was released which left fans excited for the movie. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Parineeti Chopra who will be essaying the role of vocalist and wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, Amarjot Kaur.

Who is Amarjot Kaur?

Amarjot Kaur was the female vocalist in Amar Singh Chamkila’s band. When Amar Singh also known as ‘Elvis of Punjab’ was struggling to find a female vocalist for his band, it was then that Punjabi singer Kuldeep Manak suggested her name to the singer. Kuldeep had earlier worked with Amarjot as she featured in one of his albums.

Amarjot Kaur was earlier married and got separated from his husband to pursue her career as a singer. When she joined Amar Singh’s band, the duo became a hit Jodi who gave some of the most memorable songs. The duo used to sing in open-air concerts (Akhaade) sometimes to just test their music and their partnership worked as magic which won millions of hearts.

Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh's Marriage

When Amarjot Kaur joined Amar Singh Chamkila’s band, the Punjabi singer was already married to Gurmail Kaur and even had 2 daughters named Amaldeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur from the marriage. Soon when they both became a hit Jodi, they decided to get married and later were blessed with their son Jaiman Chamkila.

Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila assisination

Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila were shot dead by a group of motorcyclists on March 8, 1988. The duo were in one of the villages named Mehsampur in Jalandhar where they had a concert scheduled. At 2 pm, when the couple exited their vehicle at the venue shots were fired at them leaving the couple and musicians were severely injured and were rushed to a local hospital where the couple was declared dead.

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali’s movie promises to show the untold story of Punjab’s highest-selling record artist Amar Singh Chamkila who was killed at 27. In the movie, Diljit Dosanjh is playing the role of Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra will be essaying the role of his wife Amarjot Kaur Chamkila.

Talking about her role in the movie Parineeti Chopra said, “It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me singing is a passion and collaborating with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide"

The teaser of the movie has left fans excited as well as shocked as Diljit Dosanjh will be seen turban-less for the first time. The movie is scheduled to release next year on Netflix. 

