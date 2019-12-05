'Who needs a toothpaste brand when we have each other?': Farhan Akhtar gets cutesy with Shibani Dandekar in latest photo

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar share a palpable chemistry. The couple has been dating each other for more than a year now. Both often share photos and videos on their social media pages. Along with the posts, the captions are worth reading and are too romantic for words. Shibani also shares a cordial relationship with Farhan's family including his daughters. They even go on holidays together and also celebrated the festival of Diwali too.

A while back, Farhan took to his Instagram page and shared a candid click with Shibani. In the photo, they both are seen lost in each other's eyes and smiling while looking at one another. Farhan sported a handsome look by going shirtless and wearing checkered pants. While Shibani looked pretty in a black crop top and a sequined skirt.

Farhan posted the photo with a caption stating, "Who needs a toothpaste brand when we have each other..!! @shibanidandekar #youmakemesmile"

Check it out below:

While Shibani shared the same photo without any romantic caption but wrote, "@faroutakhtar @sashajairam @khyatibusa @divyakdsouza @anishaachhabriamakeup @reenadutta123 @azima_toppo"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan is currently shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming directorial titled Toofan. In the film, the multitalented actor plays the role of a boxer and is paired opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

Moreover, talking about Farhan and Shibani, rumours were making the rounds about them tying the knot. But none of them confirmed it and enjoying this beautiful phase of their relationship.