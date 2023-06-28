Who is Yash Kataria, Bhumi Pednekar's rumoured boyfriend, 28-year-old entrepreneur who is friends with movie stars?

Credit: Bhumi Pednekar-Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar, who is one of the most talented actresses in the country, has been making headlines because of her dating rumours. The actress often gets spotted with Yash Kataria, who is a businessman.

They were first spotted together at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. The video of them went viral on social media, in the clip, Kiara was seen making an exit from the reception. While an unknown man escorted her. He even kissed the actress when she sat in her car.

The video gave fuel to the dating rumours. It was later discovered that the mystery man was none other than Yash Kataria. Let’s know who Yash is

Who is Yash Kataria?

Yash Kataria is a 28-year-old businessman and builder based in India. He is very close to Bollywood celebs including Rakulpreet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani. Yash and Bhumi follow each other on Instagram. However, Yash’s account is private.

As per reports, the video which went viral from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception was taken down.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Etimes, Bhumi Pednekar shared her views on the legalization of same-sex marriage, the petition regarding which is currently being heard in the Supreme Court. The actress said, “I just feel love is love and as individuals, we should all have equality in every aspect of life. I feel God made us from the same thread and it is not up to us to have biases and pass judgments on what somebody's life deserves to be. I'm an ally of the community.”

The actress further added, “Winning the Filmfare is more like a personal victory but the love the film got as a whole is a victory for the community. The success and love the film has received makes you realize that our country is changing and our cinema is part of the changing narrative like in so many of my other films in the past. Badhaai Do is an extremely important film for me, as I have a part of my soul attached to it, given that I have so many friends who are from the LGBTQIA+ community. I got a chance to represent them in a small way and it makes me feel that I'm part of the solution to their challenges.”