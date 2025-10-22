FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha has most adorable nickname for her and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua, calls her...

Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 worst core exercises, the last one might make your waist look bigger

Tata vs Ambani in Quick Commerce: Who will win, which companies are challenging them?

US President Donald Trump to visit Japan for three-day trip on..., set to meet PM Takaichi, Emperor Naruhito, what's on agenda?

Asia Cup trophy row: Ahead of November's ICC meeting, Mohsin Naqvi sends out stern message to BCCI, calls out 'petty politics aimed to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural gl

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

Ozak AI Hits $4M at $0.012: The Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity of 2025?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...

In another shocking event of Canadian crimes, Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon was shot in the stomach, and the Godara gang claimed responsibility

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 03:39 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...
Teji Kahlon
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Canada is again in the news for violence as Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon, popularly known for his chartbuster songs, Mithi Jail, Jhoomar, 8 Kitiyan, and Do Kille, was shot in the stomach. Three men associated with gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility for the attack and then issued a warning to all the rivals. In a social media post, gang members declared that Kahlon was targeted for supplying arms and money to rival gangs and even 'acted' as their informant. 

On Facebook, members Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau, and Vicky Phalwan proclaimed Kahlon was injured in the shooting. "We carried out the shooting in Canada at Teji Kahlon. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine. If not, next time we will finish him," they said. The statement alleged the injured Punjabi singer was 'offering' financial help and 'supplying' weapons to rival gangs. The gang members also named him an informant (mukhbiri) against their members.

image

With this post, the gang members also warned businessmen, builders, financial intermediaries, and others not to assist rivals, as they would face similar fates. "Let me make it clear: if anyone, even by mistake, supports our enemies or helps them in any way, we will not spare their families. We'll destroy them. This is a warning to all brothers, businessmen, builders, hawala operators, and whoever else. If anyone helps, they will be our enemy. This is just the beginning. Watch what happens next, the post stated.

Rise of gang wars in Canada

There is a rise in gang wars in Canada, and even celebs like Kapil Sharma are facing the heat from these syndicates. Teji's attack came days after a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, was shot at in the United States, with gangster Rohit Godara claiming responsibility for the attack. The shooting follows the pattern of escalating gun violence in the US and Canada. In September, gangster Rohit Godara accused rival Lawrence Bishnoi of being a traitor, claiming that he conspired with an American agency and revealed sensitive information.

In an unverified social media post, Godara claimed a nexus between Lawrence and an American agency. He alleged that Lawrence had joined forces with the American agency to save his brother Anmol and agreed to provide them with intelligence information about the country.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Aishwarya Rai once broke her silence on being caught with Akshay Kumar by his ex Raveena Tandon: 'Everybody knew...'
Aishwarya Rai once broke her silence on being caught with Akshay Kumar by his...
Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84
Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84
Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BCCI planning now?
Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BC
Central government issues gallantry awards to armed forces for bravery during Operation Sindoor; honours with 15 Vir, 16 Shaurya Chakras
Central government issues gallantry awards to armed forces for bravery during Op
DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck
DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE