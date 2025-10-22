Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...

In another shocking event of Canadian crimes, Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon was shot in the stomach, and the Godara gang claimed responsibility

Canada is again in the news for violence as Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon, popularly known for his chartbuster songs, Mithi Jail, Jhoomar, 8 Kitiyan, and Do Kille, was shot in the stomach. Three men associated with gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility for the attack and then issued a warning to all the rivals. In a social media post, gang members declared that Kahlon was targeted for supplying arms and money to rival gangs and even 'acted' as their informant.

On Facebook, members Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau, and Vicky Phalwan proclaimed Kahlon was injured in the shooting. "We carried out the shooting in Canada at Teji Kahlon. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine. If not, next time we will finish him," they said. The statement alleged the injured Punjabi singer was 'offering' financial help and 'supplying' weapons to rival gangs. The gang members also named him an informant (mukhbiri) against their members.

With this post, the gang members also warned businessmen, builders, financial intermediaries, and others not to assist rivals, as they would face similar fates. "Let me make it clear: if anyone, even by mistake, supports our enemies or helps them in any way, we will not spare their families. We'll destroy them. This is a warning to all brothers, businessmen, builders, hawala operators, and whoever else. If anyone helps, they will be our enemy. This is just the beginning. Watch what happens next, the post stated.

Rise of gang wars in Canada

There is a rise in gang wars in Canada, and even celebs like Kapil Sharma are facing the heat from these syndicates. Teji's attack came days after a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, was shot at in the United States, with gangster Rohit Godara claiming responsibility for the attack. The shooting follows the pattern of escalating gun violence in the US and Canada. In September, gangster Rohit Godara accused rival Lawrence Bishnoi of being a traitor, claiming that he conspired with an American agency and revealed sensitive information.

In an unverified social media post, Godara claimed a nexus between Lawrence and an American agency. He alleged that Lawrence had joined forces with the American agency to save his brother Anmol and agreed to provide them with intelligence information about the country.