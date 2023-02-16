Who is Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad? All you need to know about the Samajwadi Party leader

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with the Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in a court wedding. The actress made the surprising announcement on her social media handles on Thursday, February 16, by sharing an adorable video that showcases the couple's journey from how they met at a political protest to their court marriage.

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!", wrote Swara along with sharing the video. "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara", Fahad wrote sharing Swara's tweet. The couple has been flooded with congratulatory messages from netizens on Instagram and Twitter.

The video shows how Swara and Fahad met during the anti-CAA protests in December 2019 and January 2020 and takes us inside their relationship journey over the last three years with their cute pictures together, also including their pet cat Ghalib. In the end, we also see photos when they submitted their paper for a court marriage on January 6 last month.

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful



Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

Who is Faraz Ahmad?

Faraz Ahmed is the State President of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra. He has been associated with politics since his college days as he served as the General Secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences Student's Union in 2017-18.

Born on February 2, 1992, in Baheri in Uttar Pradesh, he graduated from the renowned Aligarh Muslim University and did his M. Phil (Master of Philosophy) in Social Work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. He has been involved in a number of protests including the anti-CAA protests in which he participated in multiple rallies held across different cities in the nation.



