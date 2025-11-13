Who is Surinder Koli, inspired Vikrant Massey's character in Sector 36? Accused in 2006 Nithari killings walks out of jail after Supreme Court acquittal

The 2024 Netflix film Sector 36 was based on the 2006 Nithari serial killings. Vikrant Massey's Prem Singh was inspired from Surinder Koli, one of the two accused in the murders - the other being Moninder Singh Pandher. Supreme Court has now acquitted Koli in this shocking case.

Surinder Koli, accused in the infamous Nithari serial killings, has been released from the Luksar district jail in Greater Noida, a day after the Supreme Court acquitted him in the last pending case linked to the 2006 serial murders that had shocked the nation. The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were discovered from the backyard and drains near a bungalow (D-5) belonging to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.

The gruesome findings, unearthing the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community. Pandher, a co-accused in the case, was also in jail for years but was released on October 20, 2023 following his acquittal in the case.

Koli, who was 30 years old when arrested in 2006, had been awarded multiple death sentences in various cases over the years. In January 2015, the Allahabad High Court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment, citing delays in deciding his mercy plea. In October 2023, the High Court acquitted both Koli and Pandher in other Nithari cases, overturning the death penalties awarded by the trial court. The Supreme Court later dismissed all appeals against those acquittals on July 30 this year.

Sector 36 based on the Nithari serial killings

The 2024 crime thriller Sector 36 was based on the 2006 Noida serial murders in Nithari village. Vikrant Massey's Prem Singh was inspired from Surinder Koli, while Moninder Singh Pandher inspired Prem's boss Balbir Singh Bassi, portrayed by Akash Khurana. Deepak Dobriyal played the fictional character of Inspector Ram Charan Pandey chasing the serial killers Prem and Bassi.

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sector 36 was a direct-to-OTT release and premiered on Netflix. The film received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. Vikrant and Deepak won the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards at the first ever IIFA Digital Awards held earlier this year in Jaipur.

