Who is Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur? Entrepreneur who is supporting Karisma Kapoor's children in Rs 30000 crore estate dispute

About her relationship with Karisma Kapoor, Mandhira Kapur said that the family has always had a good relationship with not only the actress but also her children. "We’ve always had good relationships," she said.

Karisma Kapoor is currently in the news regarding her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's property dispute. Earlier this week, her children knocked on the door of the Delhi High Court, claiming that their stepmother and Sunjay Kapur's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, had fraudulently claimed their father's estate worth Rs 30000 crore.

Now, in a notable development, Mandhira Kapur Smith, Sunjay Kapur’s sister, has publicly come out in support of both Karisma Kapoor and her children in the ongoing dispute over Sunjay Kapur's estate, valued at an estimated Rs 30000 crore. In a recent interview with ANI, Mandhira Kapur said, "I’m very happy about it because finally the family will know something and have some knowledge about anything really. I believe in the justice system in India, so I’m hoping it will bring more clarity, more visibility, and transparency to everything."

Mandhira Kapur also stated that it is wrong to evict Karisma Kapoor's children from their father's property.

Who is Mandhira Kapur?

Reports state that Mandhira Kapur is an award-winning entrepreneur and the managing director of SMIC Autoparts Pvt. Ltd. She started this company in 2012, which is headquartered in London. Mandhira Kapur is married to Luke Smith, with whom she has 2 children, Nayana and Jayvee. She is the daughter of late businessman Surinder Kapur and Rani Kapur and is the sister of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. She was the former sister-in-law of Karisma Kapoor.

Amid the legal dispute over her brother Sunjay Kapur's property, Mandhira Kapur has expressed her sadness about Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, being dragged into it.

How is Sunjay Kapur's sister's relationship with Karisma Kapoor?

She was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "We’ve not been allowed to grieve since this (Sunjay’s death) has happened, and it’s been a constant shock every day. My mother (Rani Surinder Kapur) did not want to take this to court, and we still hope that Priya would come forward and give us what we are asking for. It’s been unfortunate that his children have been cut off [from] his will."

About her relationship with Karisma Kapoor, Mandhira Kapur said that the family has always had a good relationship with not only the actress but also her children. "We’ve always had good relationships. I think if anyone knew my brother and his relationship with his children, this is the most bizarre thing that has come out: that they’ve been cut off and Priya is the sole beneficiary of this will," she said.

READ | After President Trump calls PM Modi friend, Piyush Goyal gives BIG update on US-India trade talks: 'First part of agreement...'