Who is Shilpa Shirodkar? Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law, 90s heroine rejected by Bollywood, now competing in Bigg Boss 18

Here's all you need to know about the Bigg Boss 18 contestant and Bollywood diva Shilpa Shirodkar.

From Sushmita Sen to Raveena Tandon, several 90s actresses are making a comeback to acting. Another such actress is Shilpa Shirodkar who left the industry after being bullied, called ‘fat’, and is now set to compete in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 18.

Who is Shilpa Shirodkar?

Shilpa Shirodkar is a popular 90s heroine and former model. Born to Marathi actress Gangu Bai, Shilpa is the younger sister of actress and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar and granddaughter of Meenakshi Shirodkar.

Shilpa Shirodkar's Bollywood career

Shilpa Shirodkar made her grand Bollywood debut with Ramesh Sippy's film Bhrashtachar in 1989 alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. She then went on to give commercially successful films like Kishen Kanhaiya alongside Anil Kapoor, Trinetra and Hum, Khuda Gawah with Amitabh Bachchan, Aankhen with Govinda, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam and Mrityudand among others. She established herself as a star in Bollywood.

Shilpa Shirodkar left Bollywood

Despite having a successful career in Bollywood, the actress decided to quit films after getting married to United Kingdom-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. The actress stayed away from the industry for 13 years and then made a comeback with the television show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, based on the life of domestic helpers.

Shilpa Shirodkar was rejected by the industry

In one of the interviews, Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about her struggles in Bollywood and revealed that she was called ‘jinxed.’ While speaking to The Times of India, “By this time everyone in the industry had named me ‘Jinxed’.But Rikkuji didn’t give up on me. He started showing my pictures to everyone in the industry and I bagged Bhrashtachar and my journey in Bollywood began. Mithun Da helped me a lot, he was instrumental in my jinxed tag to be wiped out.” Shilpa also revealed that she was rejected for the song Chaiyya Chaiyya which later went to Malaika Arora and was called ‘fat’.

Shilpa Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu

Shilpa Shirodkar’s elder sister Namrata Shirodkar, who was also a popular actress in Bollywood, left industry after getting married to South superstar Mahesh Babu. Therefore, Shilpa is Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law.

Shilpa Shirodkar is now all set to compete for the trophy in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 18 which will air on television and JioCinema at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Since Salman and Shilpa belong to the same industry, it will be interesting to see if the superstar is going to have a soft corner for her or not.

