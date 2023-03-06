Search icon
Who is Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend, know about his political connection

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Shikhar Pahariya has worked as an investment analyst at an international company in London.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 26th birthday on Monday, March 6. On her special day, wishes also came pouring in from her family and friends with beautiful pictures of the actress.

One such wish Janhvi received is from Shikhar Pahariya, who is her rumoured boyfriend. Although the actress shared everyone’s wishes on her Instagram Stories, it was Pahariya’s special post for her that caught everyone’s attention.  

Shikhar has shared a picture of himself along with Janhvi from the duo’s last holiday together in the Maldives. They can be seen in the adorable photo standing side-by-side admiring the scenic ocean view under the moonlight. Sharing the photo, Shikhar wrote 'Happy Birthday along with a red heart emoji. But who is he?

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Born in 1996, Shikhar is said to be dating Janhvi Kapoor. He is the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. He is the son of Sanjay and Smruati. His father is a businessman. While his aunt Praniti Shinde is a three-time MLA from Maharashtra.

Shikhar has worked as an investment analyst at an international company in London, India Today reported. In 2018, he founded an entertainment and gaming company with his brother Veer.

He is a polo player and has represented the country in international tournaments. He also works closely with environmentalists and NGOs. He has 168k followers on Instagram.

