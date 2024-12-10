Here's everything you need to know about Anurag Kashyap's to-be son-in-law Shane Gregoire. Shane is set to tie the knot with the filmmaker's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap in Mumbai on December 11.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire's wedding preparations are in full swing in Mumbai. The couple has already hosted the haldi, mehendi, cocktail, and engagement ceremonies, and they are set to tie the knot on Wednesday, December 11 in Mumbai. Shane and Aaliyah have been sharing beautiful pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

Who is Shane Gregoire?

An American entreprenuer Shane Gregoire is known for founding software company Rocket Powered Sound that creates innovative tools for music producers. He is a content creator and keeps sharing vlogs from his personal life on his own YouTube channel. On his personal website, his bio reads as, "Hi, my name is Shane Gregoire. I am an American entrepreneur, previously known for founding Rocket Powered Sound (acquired). I enjoy creating, reading strange books, playing musical instruments, and exploring life. Most of that I share on my personal Youtube channel, and the rest on my channel with Aaliyah. For any inquiries, kindly email me. With love, Shane."

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's romance

A social media influencer Aaliyah Kashyap promotes different labels on her own YouTube channel and social media handles. She met Shane on a dating app. The two exchanged rings in Mumbai in May last year. Shane had proposed to her in Bali. Aaliyah had shared the photos of that special moment on her Instagram and wrote, "To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance."

