Sushmita Sen became an overnight star after she won the Miss Universe title in 1994. The actress later forayed into Bollywood and became a superstar there as well. Sushmita Sen is known for her immense beauty, but more than that, the Aarya actress is more popular for the grace with which she carries herself. Sushmita Sen entered the film industry in 1996 and made a name for herself, but throughout her career, the actress always grabbed more attention for her personal life. While Sushmita Sen has never shied away from discussing her love life with both the media and the fans, there is one story that stands out among them all.

We are talking about Sushmita Sen's interview with Farooq Shaikh on his talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, in which the actress recalled the time with her first boyfriend, Rajat Tara, and how he played a significant role in her journey to become Miss Universe.

Acknowledging Rajat Tara as her first boyfriend, Sushmita Sen spoke about his significance in her life, sharing how he was there with her every step of the way when she relocated to Mumbai to prepare for Miss Universe.

Sushmita Sen said, "Aapko main ek bohot zaroori baat batana chahti hun. He is my first boyfriend, Rajat. Such an important man kyunki jab main Miss India jeeti aur mujhe Miss Universe ke liye train karne ke liye Bombay aana pada, toh Bombay mere liye ek bohot hi foreign sheher tha kyunki main Delhi mein badi huyi hun, wahan pe rone lagi Delhi mein ke mujhe nahi jana Bombay, mujhe nahi jana Miss Universe, akele akele nahi karna."

Sushmita Sen revealed that it was Rajat who, at the time, made a big sacrifice for their relationship and took a month's break from his job at Benetton to accompany her to Mumbai.

Sushmita Sen recalled that Rajat lost his job after a while but he remained committed and still came with Sushmita Sen to Mumbai and stayed with her throughout her training.

"Toh he was working for Benetton uss waqt, toh Rajat ne uss waqt kaha ki ye toh manegi nahi aunty, mumma se baat huyi aur inhone jaake Benetton mein bol diya ki ya toh aap mujhe ek mahne ki chutti de do ya phir jo aapko thik lage, inko kaam se nikal diya. Rajat hai very massively responsible jinke support ke bagair main ek mahine Bombaby mein nahi guzar sakti thi," she said.

Sushmita Sen and Rajat Tara eventually broke up, but it was all in good understanding, as she was also the 'best man' at his wedding in Serbia. Rajat Tara is now happily married to a Serbian lady who had herself invited Sushmita Sen to their wedding.

