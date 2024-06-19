Twitter
Bollywood

Who is Rahul Mody? Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend, filmmaker behind Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan's superhit films

Here's all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend Rahul Mody.

Riya Sharma

Jun 19, 2024

Who is Rahul Mody? Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend, filmmaker behind Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan's superhit films
All about Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend and filmmaker Rahul Mody
After surprising the audience with the preponement of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor gave another treat to the fans as she confirmed her relationship with her boyfriend Rahul Mody on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a mushy picture with her boyfriend Rahul Mody, wherein the actress was seen smiling and her boyfriend was seen making an angry, cute face. The actress gave a sweet caption to the picture, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar." But do you know who is Rahul Mody? 

Born on October 7, 1990, Rahul Mody is a film writer and has also worked as an assistant director in several Bollywood films. He is the writer of films that made Kartik Aaryan a star. Rahul is the writer and assistant director of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film was a box office success and earned immense praise for Kartik after his 7-minute monologue in the film. Not only this, Rahul is also the writer of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety which also stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha along with others in key roles. 

Apart from this, he also wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Luv Ranjan and worked as an associate director on the movie which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie was a massive success at the box office and collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. 

The film was released in 2023 and it is reported that Shraddha and Rahul first met on the sets of this film and fell in love. According to reports Rahul is three years younger than Shraddha and has over 13.6K followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Stree 2 which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee among others in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, The film will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

