Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's husband against whom she has filed domestic violence case, they had four kids but one died due to...

Celina Jaitly has stated that she suffered emotional, verbal, mental, and sexual abuse from her husband Peter Haag and was forced to flee from their home in Austria and return to India. She has demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation and Rs 10 lakh as monthly maintenance in her petition.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 03:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's husband against whom she has filed domestic violence case, they had four kids but one died due to...
Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag
Celina Jaitly, whose famous Bollywood films include No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, and Zinda, has filed a domestic violence case against her Austrian husband Peter Haag. In her petition filed in Mumbai, Jaitly described Haag as "a narcissist with alcoholic tendencies" and claimed that he barred her from working after their marriage. 

She has demanded Rs 50 crore as compensation for loss of income and Rs 10 lakh per month in maintenance. She has also requested custody of their children, who are presently living in Austria with Haag. The former Miss India winner has also claimed that she was forced to flee their home in Austria and return to India as she suffered emotional, mental, sexual, and verbal abuse from Peter.

Who is Peter Haag?

Haag is an Austrian hotelier, entrepreneur, and brand strategist with experience across leading hospitality groups in Dubai and Singapore. As per reports, Peter previously held senior marketing and management positions at major chains, including Dubai’s Emaar Hospitality Group, before marrying Jaitly in 2011.

Peter Haag and Celina Jaitly marriage and children

Haag and Jaitly first crossed paths in Dubai at an event for an Indian fashion brand she represented. The two married on July 23, 2011 at a 1,000-year-old monastery in Austria. In 2012, they welcomed twin boys, Winston and Viraaj. She later gave birth to another set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017. Tragically, Shamsher passed away due to a heart condition.

Celina Jaitly had recently approached Delhi HC for her brother

Celina's petition against her husband Peter comes after she had approached Delhi High Court earlier this month seeking necessary legal and medical assistance for her brother, Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, whom she claims is illegally detained in the UAE since 2024. In response to her plea, the court issued a notice to the Central government, directing it to file a status report within four weeks. 

