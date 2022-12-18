Who is Pathaan? Footballer Wayne Rooney asks Shah Rukh Khan, check out SRK's response

Wayne Rooney-Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is set to take place between Argentina and France today at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Before the match, Shah Rukh Khan came to the Jio Cinema Studios to promote his upcoming actioner Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

At the studios, the superstar was joined by former English footballer and professional manager Wayne Rooney. Rooney asked SRK, "Who is Pathaan?", to which the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor said that the character is based on fearless people like the footballer and added, "#Pathaan is the guy whom you call at the last minute when you are all tied up when you can't find a solution!".

Talking about Pathaan, the film's teaser and the first song Besharam Rang have been trending on social media since their release and hence, Pathaan has generated huge buzz among moviegoers. The song has even created controversy as the BJP politicians have objected to the saffron bikini worn by Deepika in the track.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day, and will enjoy a five-day extended weekend in cinemas. It is then expected that the actioner will take one of the biggest openings in Bollywood and smash records at the domestic and global box office.

Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in Pathaan and SRK will pay him back by playing a crucial cameo in Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali next year. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the film's post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, whose last release was the 2019 blockbuster actioner War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles. After Pathaan, his next film is Fighter starring Hrithik and Deepika, and is slated to release on January 25, 2024.



