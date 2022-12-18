Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Who is Pathaan? Footballer Wayne Rooney asks Shah Rukh Khan, check out SRK's response

Shah Rukh Khan is promoting his upcoming actioner Pathaan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Who is Pathaan? Footballer Wayne Rooney asks Shah Rukh Khan, check out SRK's response
Wayne Rooney-Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is set to take place between Argentina and France today at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Before the match, Shah Rukh Khan came to the Jio Cinema Studios to promote his upcoming actioner Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

At the studios, the superstar was joined by former English footballer and professional manager Wayne Rooney. Rooney asked SRK, "Who is Pathaan?", to which the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor said that the character is based on fearless people like the footballer and added, "#Pathaan is the guy whom you call at the last minute when you are all tied up when you can't find a solution!".

Talking about Pathaan, the film's teaser and the first song Besharam Rang have been trending on social media since their release and hence, Pathaan has generated huge buzz among moviegoers. The song has even created controversy as the BJP politicians have objected to the saffron bikini worn by Deepika in the track.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day, and will enjoy a five-day extended weekend in cinemas. It is then expected that the actioner will take one of the biggest openings in Bollywood and smash records at the domestic and global box office.

Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in Pathaan and SRK will pay him back by playing a crucial cameo in Tiger 3, slated to release on Diwali next year. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the film's post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, whose last release was the 2019 blockbuster actioner War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles. After Pathaan, his next film is Fighter starring Hrithik and Deepika, and is slated to release on January 25, 2024. 

READ | #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan gives classy reply to netizen asking him to predict Pathaan first day collection

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi show their dance moves in film's music launch
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Diabetes: 5 breakfast options to maintain blood sugar level
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Andhra man injects wife with HIV blood to find excuse for divorce
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.