Who is Nupur Sanon? Kriti Sanon's sister who will soon marry Stebin Ben in big-fat Indian wedding at Udaipur, she has worked with Akshay Kumar in...

Nupur Sanon chose not to follow her sister, Kriti Sanon's footsteps, and after two singles and one series, and one movie, Nupur chose to settle down and get married to singer Stebin Ben.

The wedding da season is officially on, and another celeb duo is gearing up to get married. Kriti Sanon is a fine, talented actress, and reportedly, she's dating UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia. She has no plans of settling down and has just delivered a fresh hit at the box office - Tere Ishk Mein. However, her younger sister, Nupur Sanon, has decided to start a new life and has chosen her life partner. Unlike Kriti, Nupur has prioritised her personal life over her professional, and she will soon marry singer Stebin Ben. Let's learn more about Nupur.

Who is Nupur Sanon? Family background and educational qualifications

Nupur is an Indin actress, and the youngest sister of Kriti Sanon. Born on December 15, 1993, Nupur hails from Delhi and graduated with a degree in commerce from Kirori Mal College, affiliated with Delhi University. Later, to follow her dreams and her elder sister's footsteps, she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting and singing. Before her first big break, Nupur had taken various acting workshops and dance classes to prepare for her career in the film industry.

The Big Break for Nupur Sanon with Akshay Kumar

After working hard to sharpen her acting chops, Nupur bagged her first major stint, that too opposite Akshay Kumar. Nupur starred opposite the music video Filhall (2019). The popularity of Filhall inspired the makers to come up with a follow-up to the song Filhaal 2 (2021).

This time, she was paired with Kumar and Ammy Virk. The plotline of the song was more intense, which gave her ample scope to perform. Just like Filhaal, Filhaal 2 also impressed the masses. After two singles, Nupur got her first major acting stint with the web series Pop Kaun! (2023).

In the same year, she also debuted in Telugu with Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao. Reportedly, she will be making her Hindi debut with the film Noorani Chehra, scheduled for a 2026 release.

Nupur Sanon's wedding with Stebin Ben

As per the media reports, Nupur Sanon will be having a big-fat Indian wedding with singer Stebin Ben, and the celebrations are set to happen at India’s most picturesque luxury destination - Udaipur.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot on January 8 and 9 at the Fairmont Udaipur Palace. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.