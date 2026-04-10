Who is Noreen Aslam? SP Chaudhry Aslam's widow, who seeks Rs 25 crore compensation from Dhurandhar 2's Aditya Dhar for this reason

Noureen Aslam, widow of SP Chaudhary Aslam, has slammed the makers of Dhurandhar, and is now seeking a compensation of Rs 25 crore.

After breaking back-to-back records at the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now creating a benchmark even in controversies. After the 'story theft' claim, Trimurti Films sued the producers of Dhurandhar, now Nouren Aslam, is seeking compensation of Rs 25 crore from the makers of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster.

Who is Noreen Aslam?

Noreen Aslam (also known as Naureen Aslam) is the widow of SP Chaudhry Aslam Khan, the inspiration for Sanjay Dutt's character in the Dhurandhar franchise. Noreen was born in 1975 and hails from a small village in Abbottabad, Pakistan. As per the reports, Noreen was raised in a simple family, away from the spotlight. Reports mentioned that long before she became controversial, Noreen prioritised her family and education. She grew close to SP Chaudhry Aslam, who went on to become one of Karachi's bravest police officers. Her life took a significant change after they got married in 1991. Noureen and Aslam had a 12-year gap.

Why is Noreen Aslam demanding Rs 25 crore from Dhurandhar makers?

Noreen is now making the headlines, as reportedly, she demanded Rs 25 crore compensation from the makers. The homemaker gained attention for criticising Dhurandhar, claiming that Ranveer Singh's film portrayed her late husband in a disrespectful, demeaning way.

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For the unversed, the late Chaudhry Aslam was popular for his harsh tactics and open war on terrorism and organised crime. As per the reports, Aslam Khan had eradicated radicals and gang bosses and led some of Pakistan's most dangerous missions.

How does Dhurandhar show SP Chaudhry Aslam in a bad light?

In the Dhurandhar franchise, especially in The Revenge, Aslam is portrayed as a corrupt cop who frames innocent students and kills them in a fake encounter. Aslam is also shown working closely with Dawood Ibrahim, aka Bade Saab, and Major Iqbal. In Dhurandhar Part One, Sanjay's Aslam is shown as the hero. But in Part Two, SP Aslam is shown as a villain, a morally corrupt official. Till now, there is no official statement shared by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar or Jio Studios on the controversy.