Who is Neetu Chandra? National Award-winning actress, worked with Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, removed as election icon in Bihar for...

The Election Commission of India on Sunday removed actress Neetu Chandra as the icon of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) in Bihar for expressing views in favour of political parties during the recently-concluded assembly polls. Chandra was named the icon to increase voter awareness ahead of the assembly polls. After the election results were declared, Neetu Chandra praised PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nitish Kumar during a live TV debate.

"Complaints were received that during the electoral process, you expressed your views in favour of some political parties, which is against the undertaking given by you at the time of appointing you as Bihar SVEEP icon," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Prashanth Kumar said in a letter to the actress. "In your undertaking, you had mentioned that you have no political affiliation with any political party. You had also mentioned that you would not associate yourself with any political party or candidate during the election. You are removed from the role of SVEEP icon with immediate effect," he added.

Chandra, who was born in Bihar's capital city Patna, has acted in several Bollywood movies such as Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal-starrer Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Garam Masala featuring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, and 13B with R Madhavan. She has also been a part of multiple south Indian films including Godavari, Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Manam, Singam 3, and Vaigai Express among others.

Neetu has also acted in a Hollywood film titled Never Back Down: Revolt. Released in 2021, this American martial arts movie was a standalone sequel to Never Back Down: No Surrender and the fourth installment in the Never Back Down series. At the 63rd National Film Awards, she won the Best Feature Film in Maithili award as a producer for the movie Mithila Makhaan directed by her elder brother Nitin Chandra.

