FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPEIDA to reduce speed limit on Agra-Lucknow Expressway from 120 km to...during night hours, know why

Watch viral video: Himesh Reshammiya trolls himself, asks Kartik Aaryan 'regular gaau ya naak se' at his Mumbai concert

DNA TV Show: What will be India's stance on Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina?

Who is Neetu Chandra? National Award-winning actress, worked with Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, removed as election icon in Bihar for...

SBI to stop mCash service, know how customers can transfer, receive money after discontinuation

GATE 2026 big update: IIT Guwahati releases full paper-wise schedule at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; check details here

Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away at 34 due to...

Income Tax Act 2025: Reduced sections, simplified TDS, ITR forms, check features of new law

Big revelation by drug trafficker, names Bollywood celebrities, former MLA in Rs 252-crore narcotics probe

THIS country grounds flights, halts military training for annual college entry exam; not US, UK, China, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPEIDA to reduce speed limit on Agra-Lucknow Expressway from 120 km to...during night hours, know why

UPEIDA to reduce speed limit on Agra-Lucknow Expressway from 120 km to...during

From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty

Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other leaders who received the penalty

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty

Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other leaders who received the penalty

Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Shubman Gill in 2nd Test vs South Africa

Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Gill in 2nd Test

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Who is Neetu Chandra? National Award-winning actress, worked with Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, removed as election icon in Bihar for...

Before the 2025 Bihar elections, Neetu Chandra was named as the SVEEP icon in Bihar to increase voter awareness. She was removed after praising PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nitish Kumar during a live TV debate.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 11:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Who is Neetu Chandra? National Award-winning actress, worked with Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, removed as election icon in Bihar for...
Neetu Chandra/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Election Commission of India on Sunday removed actress Neetu Chandra as the icon of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) in Bihar for expressing views in favour of political parties during the recently-concluded assembly polls. Chandra was named the icon to increase voter awareness ahead of the assembly polls. After the election results were declared, Neetu Chandra praised PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nitish Kumar during a live TV debate.

"Complaints were received that during the electoral process, you expressed your views in favour of some political parties, which is against the undertaking given by you at the time of appointing you as Bihar SVEEP icon," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Prashanth Kumar said in a letter to the actress. "In your undertaking, you had mentioned that you have no political affiliation with any political party. You had also mentioned that you would not associate yourself with any political party or candidate during the election. You are removed from the role of SVEEP icon with immediate effect," he added.

Chandra, who was born in Bihar's capital city Patna, has acted in several Bollywood movies such as Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal-starrer Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Garam Masala featuring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, and 13B with R Madhavan. She has also been a part of multiple south Indian films including Godavari, Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Manam, Singam 3, and Vaigai Express among others.

Neetu has also acted in a Hollywood film titled Never Back Down: Revolt. Released in 2021, this American martial arts movie was a standalone sequel to Never Back Down: No Surrender and the fourth installment in the Never Back Down series. At the 63rd National Film Awards, she won the Best Feature Film in Maithili award as a producer for the movie Mithila Makhaan directed by her elder brother Nitin Chandra.

READ | Not Border, Lakshya, LOC Kargil, Uri; first film to release in 800 exclusive cinemas dedicated to Indian Armed Forces is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UPEIDA to reduce speed limit on Agra-Lucknow Expressway from 120 km to...during night hours, know why
UPEIDA to reduce speed limit on Agra-Lucknow Expressway from 120 km to...during
Watch viral video: Himesh Reshammiya trolls himself, asks Kartik Aaryan 'regular gaau ya naak se' at his Mumbai concert
Himesh Reshammiya trolls himself, asks Kartik Aaryan 'regular gaau ya naak se'
DNA TV Show: What will be India's stance on Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina?
DNA TV Show: What will be India's stance on Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina
Who is Neetu Chandra? National Award-winning actress, worked with Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, removed as election icon in Bihar for...
Who is Neetu Chandra? National Award winner, removed as election icon in Bihar
SBI to stop mCash service, know how customers can transfer, receive money after discontinuation
SBI to stop mCash service, know how customers can transfer, receive money after
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences
5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences
Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty
Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other leaders who received the penalty
Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Shubman Gill in 2nd Test vs South Africa
Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Gill in 2nd Test
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej
Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE