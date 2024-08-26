Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Here's everything you need to know about Neelam Upadhyaya, Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law. Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra's engagement and 'hastakshar' ceremony took place last week.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video from her brother Siddharth Chopra and actress Neelam Upadhyaya's engagement and hastakshar ceremony on Monday, August 26. In the clip, Siddharth and Neelam were seen sharing a kiss, flaunting their rings, and touching actress's feet. Surprisingly, Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were missing from the celebrations.

Along with the video, the National Award-winning actress wrote, "And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and (ring emoji) ceremony", and added a red heart and an evil eye emoji. Priyanka's father Lt Col Ashok Chopra was born on August 23, 1950 and passed away on June 10, 2013.

Priyanka's sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya also dropped several photos from the ceremony in a joint post with Siddharth Chopra on her Instagram. The first post with their romantic photos was captioned, "our little हस्ताक्षर and (ring) ceremony." In another post, she shared multiple photos with their family members and wrote, "To be surrounded by our families, nothing comes close."

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Born on October 5, 1993 in Mumbai, Neelam Upadhyaya is a popular Indian actress and has worked in a few south Tamil and Telugu films. Her profile for MTV Style Check was noticed by several filmmakers, who offered her multiple opportunities. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Mr. 7 in 2012. Next year, she was seen in the 3D Telugu film called Action 3D. Neelam then moved to Tamil cinema and appeared in Unnodu Oru Naal in 2013 and Om Shanthi Om in 2015. Her movies haven't performed well at the box office, but her performance has been praised by the audiences and critics. Neelam also has a brother and a sister.

The Ambani connection to Neelam and Siddharth's love story

Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra were first spotted together at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2019. They were also seen together with Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas at the Ambani's Holi party in 2020. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar and he had also dated Kanika Mathur earlier.

