HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Who is Nadim Nadz? Mahhi Vij's close friend, her daughter's 'abba', linked for her divorce with Jay Bhanushali, he's working with Salman Khan as...

Soon after Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation in public, the actress dedicated a post to Nadim Nadz, saying 'I love you'. This sparked link-up rumours, leaving netizens curious to know more about her close friend.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 08:30 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Who is Nadim Nadz? Mahhi Vij's close friend, her daughter's 'abba', linked for her divorce with Jay Bhanushali, he's working with Salman Khan as...
Actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's divorce has left their fans in shock. The former couple, who were once considered a power couple, publicly announced the end of their 14-year marriage, leaving their admirers in distress. Soon after the divorce statement, Mahhi dedicated a post to her 'best friend' Nadim Nadz, went on to address him as 'abba (father)' and call him 'my safe place, my forever'. Since then, there has been a curiosity to know more about Nadim and his association with the actress and others. Nadim is officially the Godfather to Mahhi and Jay's kids, and he holds a great importance in her life. Read on to know more. 

Who is Nadim Nadz? 

Nadim Nadz (born as Nadeem Qureshi) is a media professional and producer. He's also the founder and managing partner of Salman Khan’s television production company, SK TV, managing the actor’s TV and digital projects. Under this banner, he has been a key figure in backing major projects, including the production of The Kapil Sharma Show. Nadim is also identified as the CEO of Salman Khan Films (SKF) or a major associate, managing Salman Khan's business interests. 

Angry Mahhi Vij lashed out at netizens for linking Nadim with her

Mahhi took her outburst on social media and put out a reel, clarifying her relationship with Nadim. In an angry tone, Mahhi said, "Fu*k you," to all those who linked her with Nadim, and said, "Nadeem, jo mera best friend hai aur hamesha mera best friend rahega. Woh chhe saal se… matlab main hamesha se uske liye post daal rahi hoon. Aur chhe saal se Tara usko Abba bulati hai. Yeh Jay aur mera joint decision tha ki woh Abba bulayegi. Aapne us Abba word ko itna ghatiya kar diya hai, itna ganda kar diya hai. Ek insaan kisi cheez se guzar raha hai. Matlab aap logon ko karma se darr nahi lagta? (Nadeem, who is my best friend and will always remain my best friend. For six years now—basically, I’ve always been posting for him. And for the past six years, Tara has been calling him ‘Abba.’ It was a joint decision taken by Jai and me that she would call him Abba. You have made that word ‘Abba’ so cheap, so dirty. A person is going through something—don’t you people fear karma at all?)."

Watch Mahhi Vij's latest reel on her relationship with Nadim Nadz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

Nadim is Salman's oldest friend and a father figure to Mahhi. He's also a Godfather to Mahhi and Jay's daughter, Tara. Mahhi's latest reel will certainly put the link-up rumours to rest for good.

