Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Urmila Matondkar's husband from whom she has filed for divorce, Kashmiri model acted in...

Urmila Matondkar has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of their marriage.

Famous actress Urmila Matondkar, who started her career as a child artiste and has given powerful performances in films like Rangeela, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun and other movies, has now filed for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of their marriage, as per latest reports. The two had tied the knot in 2016 and made headlines because it was an inter-faith marriage and there is a 10-year gap between both of them. While Urmila turned 50 in Fenruary this year, Mohsin is 40 year old.

A source from a Mumbai court told HT City, "After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms."

It was in 2014 when Urmila and Mohsin met each other for the first time at the fashion designer Manish Malhotra's niece Riddhi Malhotra's wedding. Two year later on March 3, 2016, the two of them tied the knot with each in an intimate, private ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends at the actress's Mumbai residence. Manish Malhotra was the only Bollywood celebrity at their wedding. The couple had paid a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple before their nikaah.

Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir?

A Kashmiri model, Mohsin Akhtar Mir moved to Mumbai to become an actor when he was 21. He became Preity Zinta's co-star in a commercial before making his acting debut in the 2009 film It's A Man's World. He played Farhan Akhtar's rival in a short role in Zoya Akhtar's underrated drama film Luck By Chance released in the same year. He was also seen in minor roles in Mumbai Mast Kallander (2011) and B.A. Pass (2012). After his acting career didn't take off, Mohsin started Kashmiri embroidery business and is currently working with Manish Malhotra's label.

