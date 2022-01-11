Who is Malvika Sood? Sonu Sood's sister who joined Congress

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Soon has joined Congress on January 10. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomed her in the party. Therefore, we decided to tell you a little more about Malvika.

Malvika, who is one of the core members of Sonu Sood’s NGO The Sood Foundation, has worked in the social sector before entering politics. Her husband Gautam Sachar also joined Sonu’s team Ghar Bhejo that worked during the lockdown and arranged modes of commutation for stranded migrant workers.

Malvika, who was praised for her work with medical and municipal authorities, was a frontline worker during the Covid-19 pandemic in Moga, Ludhiana. She and her husband run an English coaching centre in Moga.

This is how Malvika Sood has described herself on the social media site Facebook:

"There is a great saying, - "An act of kindness, no matter how small, is never wasted." With this mindset, I approach the needy and play my part being a human to serve the humanity with kindness and affection.

SONU SOOD, my elder brother, is an Indian Actor, Producer and Humanitarian who works predominantly in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hollywood Films. In

September 2020, he was chosen for the prestigious SDG (Special Humanitarian Action Award) by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Taking the legacy of my mother, Prof. SAROJ SOOD and having great support from my husband, GAUTAM SACHAR, I have been working constantly towards afflicting children from the rural areas through the education. Their brainchild, ‘HOLLYWOOD ENGLISH ACADEMY’ has enabled many children to have access to free education.

The Institute also provides free books and stationery to the students along with the appropriate guidance for becoming a responsible citizen.

My biggest accomplishment is that after gaining my Masters' Degree in Computer Applications, I was able to work as a Software Engineer. I got to learn many things from my job such as the effective communication skills and time management skills. After this formal kind of work, I followed my heart and pursued my biggest passion that is "Charity".

Being in the line of teaching, I can work endlessly to uplift the weaker and poorer sections of the society. I am also running a school where I educate the children who are in great need as it is their right to have an access to education. I am awarded Society Excellence award in 2018 as a "Philanthropist".

It further reads, "To me, ' Excellence is the gradual result of always striving to do better.' So I believe in "Simple Living and High Thinking". I always endeavor to do my best in any task or work especially for the betterment of the society. I take it as an opportunity to give the true meaning to my existence. No matter how long it will take but I swear I will always try to be better and better with each passing day."

She says, "All of our humanity is dependent upon recognising the humanity in others. According to me, most of the people only see the end result of excellence and success but the reality is that there is a lot of genuine hard work behind it. Never give up... It doesn’t matter from where you are, what you do, or who you are, anyone can succeed in life achieving all the dreams with hard work and positive mind set."