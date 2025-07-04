Who is Karan Kothari? Shanaya Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend who met her in college, runs a startup in..., his father is owner of..

Shanaya Kapoor, who is relatively private about her life offscreen, was reported to be dating her college batchmate Karan Kothari in January 2023. Shanaya Kapoor and Karan Kothari went to college together in Los Angeles and started dating.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Vikrant Massey with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which is all set to release on July 11. The film's trailer was recently released and was much appreciated by the film industry. However, there was one reaction that stood out among them all and it was from none other than Shanaya Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Karan Kothari.

Who is Karan Kothari, Shanaya Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend?

Shanaya Kapoor, who is relatively private about her life offscreen, was reported to be dating her college batchmate Karan Kothari in January 2023. Shanaya Kapoor and Karan Kothari went to college together in Los Angeles and started dating. Karan Kothari lives in Mumbai and is a businessman who has a startup in LA. He is the son of Avinash Kothari, the owner of Kothari Fine Jewels. Karan Kothari reportedly belongs to a wealthy business family, with Shanaya Kapoor also turning a model for their family business in the past.

While Shanaya Kapoor and Karan Kothari have not addressed the rumours around their relationship, a source was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "Shanaya has not posted anything about her beau, and it’s quite obvious that she wouldn’t talk about him. However, he has been her plus-one to many Bollywood parties and she has even introduced him as her partner to her colleagues."

What did Karan Kothari, Shanaya Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, say about her debut film?

Karan Kothari has been going viral for his heartfelt reaction to the trailer of Shanaya Kapoor's debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In an Instagram story in her honour, Karan Kothari wrote, "The world said, 'Wait your turn'. She said, 'Watch me earn it.' No fast-forwards. No shortcuts. Just a real-life script written in sweat. Destiny winks. Opportunity and Preparation hand in hand. Now the lights are on. And the world finally sees what she saw all along."

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya Kapoor plays the role of a theatre artist while Vikrant Massey plays a blind musician. Produced by Zee Studios, Mini Films, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and is all set to release on July 11.

READ | 'One border, three adversaries; was like a live lab for China to test weapons': Deputy Army Chief makes BIG statement on India's Operation Sindoor