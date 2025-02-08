Kabir has notable connections, particularly in the cricket world, with friendships including MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

Kriti Sanon has been grabbing attention for her personal life more than her professional front lately. The actress is speculated to be romantically involved with businessman, Kabir Bahia. Recently, the duo was captured exiting a restaurant in Mumbai late at night. The photographers followed the rumoured couple to click photos, however, Kabir appeared shy as he covers his face and looked down to avoid being captured.

The video shared on Instagram shows Kriti walking towards her car, while Kabir followed her. Kriti looked pretty in a denim dress, Kabir, on the other hand, kept it casual in a white t-shirt, brown hoodie and denim jeans. Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user said, “Aise muh chupate h jaise red padi ho.” “Jo bhi ho but hai bhut smart,” said another user. Watch the video here:

For those unaware, Kabir Bahia is the founder and Managing Director of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited, a company he established in 2020, specializing in airline representation services. Hailing from a wealthy family, his father, Kuljinder Bahia, owns Southall Travel, a prominent UK-based travel agency. The Bahia family's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 4000 crore.

Kabir has notable connections, particularly in the cricket world, with friendships including MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Interestingly, he is also reportedly related to Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni's wife, as per various online sources.

Meanwhile, Kriti and Kabir have been at the center of romance rumours, fueled by their frequent public appearances and shared moments. Although neither has confirmed the relationship, photos of them together, including a vacation in Greece and a Christmas celebration with MS Dhoni and his wife, have sparked excitement among fans.

In terms of work, Kriti was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Up next, she will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein co-starring Dhanush.