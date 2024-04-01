Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, friends with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; millionaire heir worth...

Here's everything you need to know about Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.

Kriti Sanon was recently seen holding hands with a mystery man and walking on the streets of London in a viral photo, which sparked the actress's relationship rumours. Now, more details have emerged about this mystery man on Reddit and other social media platforms. The National Award-winning actress is reportedly dating UK-based millionaire heir Kabir Bahia. Kabir was also seen at the recent Holi celebrations in London, which were attended by Kriti and her sister Nupur Sanon.

Reportedly born in 1999 in a wealthy London family, the 24-year-old Kabir completed his schooling at Millfield, the renowned boarding school in Somerset, England, in 2018. His father Kuljinder Bahia runs the UK-based travel agency Southall Travel. According to the Sunday Times Rich List published in 2019, the Bahia family's net worth was £427 million.

Kabir Bahia is close friends with cricketers MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya and their families. He has shared photos with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni from several events, and even attended the wedding ceremony of Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković in Udaipur in 2023.

Though the internet is flooded with the dating rumours between Kabir and Kriti, neither of them have confirmed their relationship yet. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Crew. The heist comedy, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, has grossed Rs 62.53 crore worldwide and earned Rs 29.50 crore net in India in its opening weekend.

