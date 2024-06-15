Who was Jadunathji Brijratanji? Head of Pushtimarg sect, who inspired Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Here's all you need to know about Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj and the Pushtimarg sect.

Aamir Khan’son Junaid Khan is all set to make his debut with YRF’s Maharaj alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. However, the film’s release has been halted by the Gujarat HC after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had appealed to the court demanding a ban on the film saying it hurts their religious sentiments. In the film, while Junaid Khan essays the role of journalist Karsandas Mulji, Jaideep Ahlawat essays the role of the head of the Pushtimarg sect, Jadunathji Brijratanji Mahara.

Who is Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj?

Jadunathji Brijratanji was the head of the Pushtimarg sect, who filed the defamation case against journalist Karsandas Mulji which led to The trial, likened to the “greatest trial of modern times since the trial of Warren Hastings.” In 1861, Mulji, a journalist, and social reformer, who was himself a follower of the Pushtimarg sect, exposed alleged misconduct within the Pushtimarg Vaishnava sect, specifically targeting its religious leaders, referred to as the Maharajs In a series of articles.

The articles accused the leader of the sect of engaging in illicit activities under the guise of religious rituals, including sexual misconduct with female devotees. In the articles published by Mulji, the leader of the Pushtimarg sect and Jadunathji were accused that the male followers of these leaders were expected to show their devotion by offering their wives to have sex with them.

Jadunathji Brijratanji, then came from Surat to file a defamation case against Mujli. Over the course of the proceedings, numerous witnesses testified, including the plaintiff himself. Ultimately, the defamation charges against Mulji were dismissed. In the landmark judgment in The Libel Case of 1862, Jadunathji Maharaj was ordered to compensate Mulji with Rs. 11,500, albeit bearing a substantial cost himself for the litigation.

About Pushtimarg sect

Pushtimarg, also known as Vallabha Sampradāya, is a sect of Vaishnavism. It was founded in the early 16th century by Vallabha and was later expanded by his descendants, particularly Viṭṭhalanātha. Pushtimarg adherents follow universal-love-themed devotional practices of youthful Krishna which are found in the Bhagavata Purana and those related to pastimes of Govardhana Hill.

According to Pocock, the Pushtimarg sect was at its highest during the 19th century, however, after The Libel Case of 1862, its reputation was tainted, and the sect was viewed negatively by Western scholars until the late 20th century. In the 20th century, The Gujarati diaspora led to the foundation of important Pushtimarg centers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Maharaj movie

Helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Maharaj is based on the true story of The Libel Case of 1862 and stars Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandet in key roles. The film has received a stay order till June 18 and YRF’s petition for urgent hearing has also been denied by Gujarat HC. The HC has asked the OTT platform and the filmmakers to submit their replies before Tuesday’s hearing.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.