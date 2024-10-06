Twitter
Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Hema Sharma is an actress, social activist, and internet personality. She is famous as the Viral Bhabhi on social media.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 11:27 PM IST

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan's team, now entered Bigg Boss 18
Image credit: Instagram
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 is set to make a grand entrance with exciting twists and turns. The show premiered on October 6 at 9 PM. On the premiere night, Salman Khan introduced actress Hema Sharma who previously had a clash with Salman. 

Hema Sharma is an actress, social activist, and internet personality. She is famous as the Viral Bhabhi due to her entertaining dance reels and videos. Hema appeared in films like Dabangg 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and One Day: Justice Delivered, playing the role of a reporter in Salman’s Dabangg 3.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She has also worked on various TV shows, including Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Samrat Ashok, and the web series Inspector Avinash. Hema Sharma hails from Muradnagar, near Ghaziabad, and she studied at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Mumbai. Her debut film was Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, where she worked alongside Dharmendra.

Hema Sharma came into the spotlight when she accused Salman Khan's security team of misbehavior. In 2023, she alleged that Salman’s team had mistreated her, physically assaulted her, and thrown her out of the set, treating her like a dog.

She told Firstpost, "I wanted to meet Salman Sir after shooting. I spoke to about 50 people about that. I wanted to meet him and take a picture with him.” She added, “I also talked to Pandit Janardhan, who appeared in Bigg Boss earlier. He promised to make me meet Salman Khan. We went there, but I was treated very badly. They insulted me and kicked me out like a dog." 

