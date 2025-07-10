Who is Georgina Dsilva? Aditya Roy Kapur's alleged new girlfriend after breakup with Ananya Panday, is going viral for..., works as..

While Aditya Roy Kapur did not tag anyone in the photos, many fans noted a similar coloured nail polish on Georgina Dsilva's hand in her latest post. Some also noted that both Georgina Dsilva and Aditya Roy Kapur follow each other on Instagram.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Metro In Dino, has gone viral for his latest Instagram post, with fans wondering if he has found love again after his breakup with Ananya Panday. Aditya Roy Kapur sent rumour mills in a frenzy after his latest Instagram post featured a woman’s hand with white nail polish. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to comment that the hand seemed like it belonged to Goan model Georgina Dsilva.

Who is Aditya Roy Kapur dating after his breakup with Ananya Panday?

On Wednesday, Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from his recent getaway to Goa. He wrote, “A cosmic bonanza. Thanks @airbnb, good scene. I want the sink." The post included photos of the house he was staying at; however, in the carousel, there was also one video of him playing football with two women and a picture of a woman’s hand holding a snack.

Many fans are now convinced that this is Aditya Roy Kapur's way of 'soft-launching' his new girlfriend. Netizens also asked about the identity of the woman in the photos. One person wrote, “Who’s he soft launching?" while another said, "Who’s the girl with white nail polish?"

Who is Georgina Dsilva, Aditya Roy Kapur's new girlfriend?

Many eagle-eyed fans were quick to note that the mystery girl featured in Aditya Roy Kapur's post was none other than Georgina Dsilva, a model from Goa. One user was quick to mention, "Guys, the girl that he soft-launched is @georginadsilva!"

While Aditya Roy Kapur did not tag anyone in the photos, many fans noted a similar coloured nail polish on Georgina Dsilva's hand in her latest post. Some also noted that both Georgina Dsilva and Aditya Roy Kapur follow each other on Instagram and often like each other's posts.

Why did Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday break up?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reportedly dated for two years before they called it quits. A close friend of theirs later confirmed the breakup and told Bombay Times, "Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

After their breakup, Ananya Panday is now rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco.

