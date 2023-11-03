Headlines

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

Fauzia Adeel Butt has shared a bunch of pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday where she can be seen posing with MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh among others.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Shah Rukh turned 58 on Thursday, November 2. The actor threw a big party for his friends and industry colleagues at his house Mannat on Thursday evening. The party was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood, Kollywood, and even cricketing world. How do we know that? Well, one woman from Qatar shared inside pictures from the bash where she posed with some top celebs. But who is Fauzia Adeel Butt and how did she come to be invited to SRK’s birthday bash?

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt?

Butt is the CEO of FAB Entertainment, a Qatar-based company that handles celebrity management, organising concerts, events, and other entertainment related work in the country. As the head of the company, Fauzia handles getting celebrities to Qatar for brands’ big events and also facilitates their coming-on-board. And her reach isn’t limited just to Bollywood. Her Instagram shows her hanging out in Qatar with global celebs like Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Faf du Plessis, and even Indian sportspersons like Sania Mirza and Neeraj Chopra. She also hosted several Indian celebs last year during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fauzia Adeel Butt (@fabdoha)

Fauzia Adeel Butt’s Shah Rukh Khan connection

Naturally, Fauzia and Shah Rukh may have crossed paths during one of Shah Rukh’s various visits to Qatar. However, it seems the two share one other professional connection. Fauzia has recently posted pictures with Rajkumar Hirani, the director of Shah Rukh’s upcoming film Dunki. On Thursday, she also took to her Instagram to share the teaser of the film, which the makers have dubbed Dunki Drop 1. There have been speculations that she is part of the film’s promotions or distributions in the Middle East, particularly Qatar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fauzia Adeel Butt (@fabdoha)

What is the internet saying about Fauzia Adeel Butt?

The pictures shared by Fauzia went viral in a matter of minutes. They were shared by fan clubs on various social media platforms. On Reddit, after the snaps where shared by fans, many wondered who this woman was. One comment read, “Is this like the female Orry?” The comment was a reference to Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, the BFF of several of Bollywood’s new-age celebs. Orry is often seen partying with the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, and others. The one similarity between Fauzia and Orry is that they have fans confused about how they are mingling with these celebs.

