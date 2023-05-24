Who is Dimple Hayathi, Atrangi Re actress booked for damaging IPS officer's car in Hyderabad

Dimple Hayathi booked for damaging IPS officer's car

Dimple Hayathi, is popularly known for her work in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu entertainment industries. The actress recently grabbed headlines when she was booked for damaging the vehicle of an IPS officer.

Who is Dimple Hayathi?

Born on August 21, 1998, in Vijayawada, Dimple Hayathi was born and brought up in Hyderabad, Telangana, and is a diva who is currently making her name in the entertainment industry. The 24-year-old actress started her career started at the age of 19 when she made her acting debut in the Telugu film Gulf in 2017. She then went on to star in movies like Devi 2, Eureka, Abhinetri 2, and more. She also starred in the Hindi movie Atrangi Re which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Dimple Hayathi controversy

A case was registered against Dimple Hayathi and her friend for hitting the official vehicle of the IPS officer. The actress and her male friend were accused of intentionally damaging the police vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rahul Hegde. The complaint also said that the actress deliberately kick the traffic cones which were placed behind the vehicle and that it has been recorded on CCTV camera.

After the incident, the driver of the vehicle lodged the complaint, and based on it the police registered a case on May 17 under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving) against the actor and her friend.

Dimple Hayathi opened up on the issue as the news broke and issued a statement. The statement read, “Whatever the ongoing issue, I understand the concern of my fans and media, and I thank everyone for your cooperation and support I haven’t given any official statements so far, hence, I would request you’ll to wait in patience. Till then the concerned legal team shall revert back about the deal soon. Yours, Dimple Hayathi team.”

Her lawyer Paul Satyanandan also spoke to the press and said, “How did the traffic cement blocks, a government property, end up in the parking lot? In any apartment, you cannot block the common area. But he did it purposefully to provocate. He has also been speaking disrespectfully to my client for the last two months.”