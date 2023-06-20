Who is Devdatta Nage, actor behind controversial portrayal of Hanuman in Adipurush, avid bodybuilder and Marathi star?

Devdatta Nage plays Hanuman in Adipurush

Adipurush has been mired in controversies even before it was released in theatres. While earlier the focus had been on the character design and VFX from the trailer and teaser, upon release, the criticism shifted to the dialogue. The depiction of Lord Hanuman, in particular, has come under the scanner because of some of the lines of dialogue given to the character in the film. That has directed some hate towards Devdatta Nage, the actor playing Hanuman in the film.

What is the Adipurush dialogue controversy?

Adipurush contains several lines of dialogue that many viewers have felt are too light or loose for a film based on mythology and characters that have religious significance. The way Hanuman speaks on a couple of occasion has come across as derogratory according to some viewers. The character’s depiction, as a whole too, has been called disrespectful by some critics and viewers. Consequently, the makers of Adipurush – led by director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir – have decided to alter the dialogue based on the backlash.

Who is Devdatta Nage?

Devdatta Nage plays Hanuman in Adipurush. The actor was born on 5th February, 1981 and hails from Raigad in Maharashtra. He first gained fame after playing Lord Khandoba in the Zee Marathi serial Jai Malhar (2014-17). The actor had earlier made his debut on television with Colors TV’s serial Veer Shivaji in 2011. He played the role of Tanaji Malusare in it. He was also seen in supporting roles in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Devyani before his leading role in Jai Malhar.

In 2014, he made his film debut with the Marathi title Sangharsh. In the same year, he appeared in his first Bollywood film - Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara in 2013, following it up with appearances in Satyameva Jayate and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The last of these was directed by Om Raut, who has also helmed Adipurush.

Devdatta is also an avid bodybuilder and routinely shares his physical transformation and gym pictures and videos on social media.

Devdatta Nage on playing Lord Hanuman

At the trailer launch event of Adipurush earlier this year, Devdatta had addressed playing Lord Hanuman and praised dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir. He had said, "Every single day before starting the shoot, we used to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. I have to say that Goddess Saraswati resides in the hands of Manoj Muntashir. He has breathed life into this epic story with his writing."