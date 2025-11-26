FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Who is Deeya Shroff? Non-actress who has deep connection in Bollywood, is friends with new-gen actors, her wedding lit up by Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor

Several Bollywood celebs, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Veer Pahariya, and Shikhar Pahariya, attended Deeya Shroff and Mihir Madhvani's big-fat wedding.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 12:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deeya Shroff with Veer Pahariya and Ananya Panday
Deeya Shroff has finally tied the knot with her dream man, Mihir Madhvani, and the big-fat wedding was attended by the biggest names of Bollywood. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Veer Pahariya and several other celebrities attended Deeya and Mihir's grand wedding. The moments from the big-fat wedding ceremony are going viral on the internet. From the dreamy varmala ceremony, dazzled with the support of her friends, to the filmy stars burning the dance floor, Deeya and Mihir's union was a grand gala filled with laughter and love. 

Who is Deeya Shroff? 

Deeya Shroff isn’t a Bollywood actress, nor is she related to a film family, but she's a part of their gang. Deeya hails from a well-to-do family in Mumbai and attended an international school. Deeya's circle of friends are from the entertainment world. Her school friends include Ananya, Shanaya, and Janhvi. 

Ananya, Janhvi, and Shanaya's bond at Deeya's wedding 

In a recent photo, Janhvi is seen receiving a warm hug from Ananya while Veer and Shikhar are helping the bride with the wedding rituals. Another joyous photo from their Haldi celebration shows Ananya and Orry killing it in the ceremony. In another photo, Shikhar is helping the bride and the groom with further rituals. Sharing some glimpses from the wedding, Ananya Panday had penned, "The love of my life married the love of her life... @deeyashroff @mihirmadhvani obsessed w u 2."

Here are some of the moments 

Aparu

Deeya Shroff married Mihir Wadhwani in a spectacular gala ceremony in a Grand Udaipur Affair, which had Bollywood’s young brigade dancing the night away. From Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, to Ananya Panday, Veer Pahariya; indeed, it was a star-studded night. 

