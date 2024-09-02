Who is Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain's fiancee? Left job at Deloitte to run wellness retreat, is his ex Tara Sutaria's...

Aadar Jain recently got engaged to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Alekha Advani, who once worked at Deloitte and has a connect to the actor's ex-girlfriend Tara Sutaria

Actor Aadar Jain announced his engagement to girlfriend Alekha Advani late on Sunday night. The actor posted pictures from his proposal on a beachside, with a post showing the two of them getting emotional and overwhelmed by the moment. Aadar has been dating Alekha for a year. The couple went public at at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. But he has known Alekha for years now, and even hung out with her alongside his ex-girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria.

Who is Alekha Advani?

Alekha Advani is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. She graduated from New York’s Cornell Hotel School in 2016 and began her career as a hospitality consultant in Deloitte, one of the world’s top consultancy firms. After working at Deloitte in Los Angeles for a couple of years, Alekha returned to Mumbai and worked in an operations-focused role at Mumbai’s Soho House.

Alekha Advani’s wellness community Way Well

After 2020, Alekha launched Way Well, a wellness-oriented community based in Mumbai that curates seminars, sessions, retreats, and other health activities. She regularly posts the community’s activities on her social media. Along with this, she has in the past modelled for apparel and jewellery brands.

Alekha Advani’s connection with Aadar Jain’s ex Tara Sutaria

Prior to dating Alekha, Aadar Jain had been in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria for little under three years. Tara was even a regular at the get togethers hosted by Adar’s family and extended family. Alekha, who was friends with Adar at the point, would regularly hang out with the two and even vacation with them. She once described herself asa the "third wheel" in Aadar and Tara's relationship.

Aadar Jain is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain and the grandson of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor through his mother. This makes him a part of the extended Kapoor family and the cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor.

