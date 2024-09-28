Who is Aditya Rai, Aishwarya Rai's out-of-limelight brother whose wife is a social media influencer

Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya Rai co-produced her film, Dil Ka Rishta which was released in 2003.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of India's most prominent figures, celebrated nationally and globally. Her immense stardom often lands her in the news for both her professional achievements and personal life. Today, we will introduce you to her brother who stays away from the limelight.

Who is Aditya Rai

In 2002, Aishwarya Rai appeared on Farooq Shaikh's show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, where the host surprised her by bringing her brother as a guest. During the show, Farooq Shaikh asked Aditya about the challenges he faces with his sister. Aditya mentioned that while Aishwarya is genuinely nice, she can also be quite determined and strong-headed. Aishwarya laughed in response, agreeing that it's normal for siblings to have their quirks and dislikes about each other.

Professionally an engineer at the Merchant Navy

Aditya Rai is an engineer in the Merchant Navy and co-produced Aishwarya Rai's 2003 film, Dil Ka Rishta. Their mother, Brinda Rai, co-wrote the movie.

Personal life

In his personal life, Aditya is married to Shrima Rai, a content creator with over a hundred thousand followers on Instagram. The couple has two sons, Shivansh and Vihaan.

About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan, in 2007. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011, and Aishwarya has since focused much of her life on her. Despite ongoing rumors about issues in their marriage and speculation of a possible split, the couple chose to remain silent and haven't reacted to these rumours.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.