Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, hard for Pepsi, Coca Cola to counter big move

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

This Indian billionaire gave Rs 17600000000000 in charity, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

Viral video: Young girls' beautiful dance performance on 'Mahabharata' title song captures hearts, WATCH

Who is Aditya Rai, Aishwarya Rai's out-of-limelight brother whose wife is a social media influencer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, hard for Pepsi, Coca Cola to counter big move

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, hard for Pepsi, Coca Cola to counter big move

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

Seven non-alcoholic beverages one must try 

Seven non-alcoholic beverages one must try 

5 irresistible deals on Big Billion Day Sale

5 irresistible deals on Big Billion Day Sale

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए था�नाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ponniyin Selvan II leads with most wins, Aishwarya Rai bags Best Actress, check full list of winners

Aishwarya Rai wins hearts at IIFA Utsavam 2024, touches 'guru' Mani Ratnam's feet

Aishwarya Rai wins hearts at IIFA Utsavam 2024, touches 'guru' Mani Ratnam's feet

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Who is Aditya Rai, Aishwarya Rai's out-of-limelight brother whose wife is a social media influencer

Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya Rai co-produced her film, Dil Ka Rishta which was released in 2003.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 09:25 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Who is Aditya Rai, Aishwarya Rai's out-of-limelight brother whose wife is a social media influencer
Image credit:Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of India's most prominent figures, celebrated nationally and globally. Her immense stardom often lands her in the news for both her professional achievements and personal life. Today, we will introduce you to her brother who stays away from the limelight.

Who is Aditya Rai

In 2002, Aishwarya Rai appeared on Farooq Shaikh's show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, where the host surprised her by bringing her brother as a guest. During the show, Farooq Shaikh asked Aditya about the challenges he faces with his sister. Aditya mentioned that while Aishwarya is genuinely nice, she can also be quite determined and strong-headed. Aishwarya laughed in response, agreeing that it's normal for siblings to have their quirks and dislikes about each other.

Professionally an engineer at the Merchant Navy

Aditya Rai is an engineer in the Merchant Navy and co-produced Aishwarya Rai's 2003 film, Dil Ka Rishta. Their mother, Brinda Rai, co-wrote the movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Rai (@aditya_.rai)

Personal life

In his personal life, Aditya is married to Shrima Rai, a content creator with over a hundred thousand followers on Instagram. The couple has two sons, Shivansh and Vihaan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Rai (@aditya_.rai)

About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

 Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan, in 2007. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011, and Aishwarya has since focused much of her life on her. Despite ongoing rumors about issues in their marriage and speculation of a possible split, the couple chose to remain silent and haven't reacted to these rumours. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film considered flop despite being in top 6 highest grossers of the year, it was based on a Telugu film

This film considered flop despite being in top 6 highest grossers of the year, it was based on a Telugu film

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu planning to visit India 'as soon as possible'

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu planning to visit India 'as soon as possible'

Meet Bollywood actress who rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, had her own TV series

Meet Bollywood actress who rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, had her own TV series

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

10 thirst trap pics of 'Gaj Gamini' Aditi Rao Hydari

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement